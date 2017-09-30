Ighodalo: Quality leadership, panacea for good governance

General Overseer of the Trinity House Ministries International, Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, has said for Nigeria to make any meaningful progress, there is a need for Nigerians to elect quality leaders. Ighodalo, who said this at the annual public lecture organised by the Bishop Kola Onaolapo Memorial Foundation, in Lagos, maintained that good governance was salient for making decisions which are effective, inclusive and transparent. Speaking on the theme, “The Role of the Church in Enhancing Good Governance in Nigeria”, Ighodalo said commitment to best practices of governance and the effective deployment of available resources targeted at resolving the current challenges, were the only options for the country to move forward.

He stressed that good governance was attainable only through the electoral process where the populace exercise their civic rights and vote in credible, capable leaders. Ighodalo, who drew from the biblical injunction in which the Israelites of old were commanded to pray for the peace of Jerusalem, urged Nigerians to ensure that they, at all times,pray for the nation and the leaders as well as those in positions of authority. He said: “The state of a nation is determined by the quality of its leaders in government. Leaders or people in position of authority can do or undo.

One of our leaders was once quoted as saying ‘After God, it is government’.” Citing the role of education in nation building, the cleric bemoaned the poor state of the country’s education sector, and stated that Nigeria’s literacy rate is estimated at 61 per cent with a large number of out-of-school children (over 10 million). “Between 2010 and 2015, 70 to 80 per cent of students failed the SSCE. Universities can only accommodate 148,000 of the 1.5 million that attempt entry annually.

There are academic staff shortages in all areas particularly in the critical areas of science and technology,” he added. He further questioned why a nation such as Singapore, though not a Christian nation, applied biblical principles for governance and transformed their nation, while Nigeria, with a large population of Christians cannot follow suit.

