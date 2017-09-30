IGP honours officers killed in Owerri Zenith Bank robbery

EFCC quizzes ex-Ifedore LG boss

Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris has named a new office complex in Lagos Police Mobile Force Headquarters, Squadron 20 (MOPOL 20), Ikeja, Lagos, after two gallant Mobile Police Officers, Chukwudi Iboko, and Sunday Agbo, who lost their lives during a robbery attack in Owerri, Imo State.

The honour also coincided yesterday when the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) invited and quizzed the former Chairman of Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, Akinsola Adu and three of his Principal officers over an alleged case of stealing and abuse of office. A statement issued by the Head, Public Affairs (EFCC), Ibadan office, Ayo Oyewole, said the suspected Principal Officers are Taiwo Aladesuyi, Adefisoye Tua Agboola and Dare Alao F.

But the IGP, while speaking at the occasion, said Iboko and Agbo who died while repelling a robbery attack in one of the Zenith Bank branches in Owerri Imo State earlier in February this year were immortalised as a result of their selfless service in the Nigeria Police Force to inspire other officers to put more effort in the discharge of their duties. Idris said the officers were honoured because they were patriotic in the discharge of their duties.

“The officers showed serious commitment in delivering their duty while they were on duty and the Nigeria Police Force will never forget them.” He also added that the mega office complex, which is situated at the Police Mobile Force Headquarters, Squadron 20, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, has been erected to enhance the smooth discharge of officers’ duties to gallantly combat crime to the barest minimum. In reactions to the gesture, the families of the deceased officers expressed their gratitude to the IGP for remembering the fallen heroes who died while combating crime.

Recall that the two policemen who have also been pronounced heroes by many Nigerians after the video of the shoot-out with the robbers went viral on the Internet have also been recommended for post-humus promotion by the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, to encourage other officers in actively discharging their duty to serve and protect Nigerians. Also, in attendance at the commissioning of the office complex were DIG: North- West Zone, Magairi Dikko, DIG Folusho Adebanjo; and Ag.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos Police Command, CP Imohim Edgal, amongst several other senior officers. Meanwhile, the former Chairman and his Principal Officers were alleged to have misappropriated the sum of N60 million which was released to the Local Government by the Ondo State Government from the Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P) through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. It was alleged that virtually the entire sum was transferred to a personal account.

However, investigation is still ongoing to establish how the find were actually disbursed and verify the projects for which it was purportedly released. The suspects will be arraigned in court if on the conclusion of investigation, a prima-facie case is established against them.

