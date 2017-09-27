IIFM conducts workshop on published standards

The International Islamic Financial Market (IIFM) has organised a workshop on its Islamic Hedging and Liquidity Management Standards, which was hosted by Clifford Chance at their London office.

The workshop was attended by delegates from around 40 institutions, which included regulators, banks, law firms, academics and other market practitioners from UK and abroad. The participants were given detailed technical briefings on IIFM’s standards on Islamic hedging and liquidity management by leading experts in the field.

In his welcome address, Senior Partner at Clifford Chance, Malcolm Sweeting, said: “The ability to hedge market risks and to access and mange liquidity are both essential for the continued growth and internationalisation of Islamic Finance. IIFM’s work in developing documentary standards for these activities has been crucial, and we at Clifford Chance have been proud to be able to support IIFM and contribute to their work”.

The first session of the workshop was on “Islamic Hedging Standards” where Chief Executive of IIFM, Ijlal Ahmed Alvi, gave a brief history of the development of the Islamic hedging segment, IIFM’s pioneering role and its 10 plus years of fruitful cooperation with its joint partner ISDA, which has led to the publication of a complete set of Islamic hedging standards, including a Master Agreement, Product Confirmations and Credit Support Deed.

Also speaking at the event, Partner at Clifford Chance, Habib Motani, gave a detailed presentation on the legal aspects of the Tahawwut Master Agreement including a detailed briefing on key clauses such as early termination, transactions and designated future transactions, events of default and termination events, the use of Musawama etc. He also briefed the audience on the key features of the Credit Support Deed for cash collateral developed to address the recent variation margin regulatory requirements.

Ijlal explained the working of Hedging Product Confirmations namely those relating to Islamic Profit Rate Swaps, Islamic Cross Currency Swaps and Islamic FX Forwards, which are required to mitigate currency or rate of return mismatch risk. He also explained why Murabahah and binding unilateral Wa’ad are used in Islamic Profit Rate Swap (IPRS) and Islamic Cross Currency Swap (ICRCS) documentation, while Islamic FX Forward product structures involve only a binding single Wa’ad or two binding unilateral Wa’ad, as the cash-flow risk associated with FX Forwards is much less than with IPRS or ICRCS products.

