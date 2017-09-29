I’m not normal without having sex a day’

It is no longer news that children and youths of nowadays are becoming sexually active, with parents giving them little or no sexual orientation. Curbing the moral decadence among the young ones is the nightmare parents are battling. TIMOTHY ODUTOLU writes

Sexual perversion among teens has become a menace, which is like a wild fire spreading uncontrollably in the society. It has become a domestic terrorism that parents are unconsciously encouraging.

Teens and minors who are still supposed to be under the tutelage of their parents have turned the tables around and they have in turn learnt what grownups do in closet. In fact, for most teenagers, virginity is no longer honourable. Social occurrences, which would have been shocking enough to command hard moral chastisement decades ago, are now becoming the usual. For instance, a 15-year-old girl (name withheld), who had barely been into her puberty, was already sexually active and would stop at nothing to get sexually satisfied for a day.

In fact, she was the one to invite the man to sleep with her and provide the venue for the acts! While confessing to her custodianparents, somewhere in Erunwen, a quiet neighborhood, off Ota-Ona in Ikorodu, Lagos; she said she engaged in sexual act with a 17-year-old boy at an uncompleted building nearby the house.

Going by her confession, she was able to carry out her intention when she was sent on errand at 5p.m. and she got back by 8p.m. Furious and determined to deal with the girl’s partner, her custodian asked that she lead them to the teenage boy with whom she committed the acts. They were shocked at the boy’s simplicity of owing up to the act. According to Ridwan, the girl’s partner, she approached and begged him to sleep with her.

“She approached me that she likes me and actually led me to the uncompleted building where we both did it!” He revealed. During an interactive session with New Telegraph, the young girl confessed that night’s affair was her third time.

Her custodians were disappointed and horrified to the marrows. “I planned to send her back to Ondo last week Friday but her parents begged me not to do so,” dejected Mr. Jacobs, the girl’s custodian said. According to him, the girl gave no slight suspicion she was sexually active and perverted. Ayomide Dogba, 16, another teenage girl brought from the village, somewhere in Osun state to Lagos to come rewrite WASSCE. But on getting to Lagos, in less than two months, she showed her real colour of being overly sexually active.

Dogba told New Telegraph that she is not normal if she does not sleep with a man a day. Dogba’s aunt, Kemi Adejulugbe , a bank official, was horrified when her cousin confessed unashamedly to her that she urged her husband teenage brother, Samson who was living with him at the time, into a sexual relation. This, the aunt said was because she was not allowed to go out for a day.

“When I questioned her, to be sure that she wasn’t raped because she looked very innocent, she was bold to reply me that she actually enjoyed it and that it wasn’t painful at all. I felt like the ground should open and let me hide myself inside,” she said. For Adejulugbe, the young ones coming from the villages are not proper sensitised about the dreams and future ahead of them. Parental roles matter too, according to her.

“Nowadays, there’s nothing like privacy between parents and their younger ones any longer.” She said. Aishat Yahaya, a mother of two and a primary school teacher told New Telegraph that she lost count to the number of kids she counseled in her class. According to her, some students come to the class with pornography magazines and phones to watch pornography. This, Yahaya blamed on parents who are supposed to be role model to the kids.

“The kids have brains that anything they learn sticks to them.” She narrated an experience: “When my son was two years plus, I had a neighbour named Andrew. He had a girlfriend named Sandra. Whenever Sandra came to his house, my son noticed Andrew usually comes out for tissue paper, goes in and then comes out with Sandra. Then one day, a new girl came visiting Andrew.

My son noticed it and when Andrew came out, my little boy picked a tissue paper, offering it to Andrew, saying ‘Andrew take! Andrew was shocked to the marrows.” Yahaya analyzed that, there is a higher influx from the rural to urban areas. She said ignorance thrives most in the rural areas but so also is some partial education. “The truth is these half-baked kids and youths migrating to urban centers are with little or no orientation about sex and life in general.

However, most of them, who live with their parents in the same room, have seen and known what you call copulation between the opposite sex, and, as humans – even young ones too – like practicing.

Kids wouldn’t have learnt to practice things they never foresaw. The sexual perversions in the societies today are rehearsals of their keen observations, brought to them by their undervalued conscious minds. On how to curb the ugly trend, Mr. Edward Company, an author, counselor, motivational speaker and Regional Coordinator, Truth Foundation International TFI), poured out his mind on this worrisome moral issue.

“The impact of these sexual perversion, sexual immorality and sexual madness in our country today is greater than the activities of Boko Haram, MEND and the Al-Qaeda of this world. “You find a lot of children today sexually active, with their parents turning a blind eye towards their actions, thinking it’s not important. Oh, they will grow up and understand, but how will they understand if nobody tells them.

“We subconsciously sponsor immoral songs and movies through the mass media, novels and worst of all, through the internet. In addition, little children who have no control over their hormones and emotions swallow hook, line and sinker everything they see and read. “It’s one thing to tell a child or a young adult to be sexually cautious, and then you now tell the person to use condom, as if it’s 100 per cent guarantee. With little knowledge about condom, most people just jump into it.

Fixing it, they do not know how; using it, they do not know how. Most people do not even care to use it, and the condom itself does not even give a 100 per cent safety guarantee. “It’s important to note that no matter the level of education one attains in life, if such person lacks morality, it all amounts to zero. “Most teenagers and youths who are addicted to sexual perversion such as masturbation, pornography, and premarital sexual intercourse usually develop lackadaisical attitude towards everything whether it’s schooling or work.

On the roles of parents in the moral decadence of the youths, Mr. Edwards advised parents to first of all digest the nitty-gritty of sexuality education. This way, they must first seek knowledge themselves, so that they can now pass this message on to their children. “If parents are shy to tell their children not to allow anybody touch their private parts, then some immoral elements and scoundrels of the society will teach them the wrong use of the private part.

Like this: Like Loading...