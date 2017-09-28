imE- govt: 90% of MDAs in Abuja linked with single IT network

About 90 per cent of all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) within Abuja are linked with fiber backbone while 3,500 locations of different MDAs have been touched across the country.

Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, disclosed this at the 2017 Microsoft Digital Government Conference held in Abuja.

In addition, Shittu said efforts were on to expand the number of data centres in the country as part of the government’s plan to expand its presence on a digital platform, 1-gov.net.

He said the 1-gov.net platform, apart from consolidating existing government ICT infrastructure, also enables MDAs to exchange data in a seamless manner while allowing each other to remain independent and maintain its privacy and the security of its operatives.

According to him, through the 1-gov.net, the government has become more participative and accessible where citizens can participate in policy process through discussions, suggestions and online-polls.

“Various Government Departments are using this platform for seeking inputs on a wide range of issues. Using the 1-gov.net Platform, Government has been able to save 30 per cent of what it would have expended on a unit per unit cost. As at date, 90 per cent of all MDAs within Abuja are linked with fiber backbone and 3,500 locations of different MDAs have been touched across the country,” he said.

Also, the minister said about 270 MDAs websites and applications are being hosted on the network, adding, “Government has recorded success in 1-gov.net, we now focus on some services that have direct bearing on the present administration’s priorities, and we are determined to continue with the shared ICT infrastructure and services initiative in the MDAs.”

The 1-gov.net, he said, is promoting ‘Whole-of-Government’ approaches in the information age based on shared services. This approach will enhance productivity of government officials, increase experience of patrons of government services, enhance security and drive out the menace of corruption.

He said the government recognises the urgent need to increase efficiency and transparency, improve and align processes, smart government and smart cities attract new investors, bridge the digital divide, transform government transaction services, data-driven government, better access to and management of information, thereby enhancing citizen satisfaction and trust, meeting the needs of rapidly changing demographics and balancing costs while optimising efficiency.

According to him, digital government is a vision statement that seeks to bring about citizen empowerment by harnessing the potential of ICTs as well as seeking to transform government into digitally empowered society and knowledge economy in a manner that the government is available on the palm of every citizen, where the government is open and transparent.

Digital government, he said, does not comprise the digital architecture alone, but it encompasses digital delivery of citizen-centric services, and ultimately, digital empowerment of the people.

Shittu disclosed that the government invests in shared ICT Infrastructure to secure the benefits of lower cost, increased security, increased innovation and faster service delivery, adding that the government is supporting the development and sustenance of ICT applications that are driving cost effectiveness and transparency

