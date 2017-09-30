Indiscipline: PDP suspends ex-chairman for 4 years

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended former Chairman of the party in Anambra State, Chief Ken Emeakayi, for four years. The National Disciplinary Committee of the party that issued the suspension, said Emeakayi breached the provisions of section 58 (1) (b), (c) and (h) of the PDP constitution.

“Accordingly, the National Disciplinary Committee at its meeting held on September 26, took a decision to suspend and hereby suspend Mr. Ken Emeakayi as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party for a period of four years effective from today September 26, 2017 and terminating on September 25, 2021,” chairman of the committee, Chief Tom Ikimi, said in a statement.

The statement added that Emeakayi would lose his membership of the party together with all the rights and privileges during this period of time. Emeakayi incurred the wrath of the party in July when he convened a meeting of the party in the state in defiance of the dissolution of factional state executive committees by the PDP national leadership.

