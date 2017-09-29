Indiscipline: PDP suspends former chairman 4 years

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended former Chairman of the party in Anambra State, Chief Ken Emeakayi, for four years.

The National Disciplinary Committee of the party that issued the suspension, said Emeakayi breached the provisions of Section 58 (1) (b), (c) and (h) of the PDP constitution.

“Accordingly, the National Disciplinary Committee at its meeting held on 26/9/17 took a decision to suspend and hereby suspend Mr. Ken Emeakayi as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party for a period of four years effective from today 26th September 2017 and terminating on 25th September, 2021 ,” Chairman of the committee, Chief Tom Ikimi said in a statement.

‎The statement added that Emeakayi would lose his membership of the party together with all the rights and privileges during this period of time.

Emeakayi incurred the wrath of the party last July when he convened a meeting of the party in the state in defiance of the dissolution of factional state executive committees by the PDP national leadership.

He was issued a query and later suspended for a month for disparaging the office and person of the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

His matter was referred to the National Disciplinary Committee for further action.

The committee said it was dissatisfied with the numerous documents submitted to it by Mr. Emeakayi to defend the allegations against him, and subsequently found him guilty of committing infraction against the constitution of the party.

The committee is also handling the cases of Senator Buruji Kashamu and Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah that have been referred to it.

Ubah is at the moment, serving a month suspension.