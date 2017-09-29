INEC officials face trial over Diezani’s N362m

The Federal Government yesterday arraigned the duo of Ibrahim Muhammed Umar and Sahabo Iya Hamman, both serving and retired staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) respectively, before Justice Nathan Musa of the Adamawa State High Court, Yola on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, corrupt procurement and receipt of monetary benefit.

According to the charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim, the electoral officer in charge of Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, allegedly conspired with Sahabo, a retired INEC staff and Adamawa State coordinator of West African Network of Election Observers (WANEO) during the 2015 presidential election, to receive the sum of N362 million, part of the N23 billion bribe allegedly distributed by Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Petroleum Resources Minister to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential poll. It was further alleged that N65.2 million from the money collected was shared among INEC officials in the state while N281.9 million could not be accounted for by the accused persons.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them. Consequently, the prosecution counsel A. Y. Muntaka asked the court to fix a date for trial and to remand the defendants in prison custody. The trial judge, Justice Musa, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N10 million each and two sureties in like sum. According to the judge, the sureties are also to have landed property worth N10 million within the jurisdiction of the court which is to be verified by the court. The court later adjourned till October 17, 18 and 19.

The charge reads in part: “That you, Ibrahim Mohammed Umar, Sahabo Iya Hamman and Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke (now at large) sometime between March and May, 2015 at Yola, Adamawa State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, while being a public officer working with INEC, retired public servant and former Minister of Petroleum Resources (now at large) and in capacities, did corruptly procure monetary benefit of N362 million in favour of public officers and staff working with INEC of Adamawa State contrary to and punishable under Section 9 (1) (a) & (b) of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

Like this: Like Loading...