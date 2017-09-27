INEC shortlists 37 parties for guber poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, published the names of 37 candidates and political parties contesting for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State. Conspicuously missing from the list is the name of the Martin Agbaso-led All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate, Mr. Hygas Igwebuike. Also on the list are the names of the deputy governorship candidates.

Addressing journalist at the state INEC office in Awka, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Anambra State, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, said the exercise was in line with the legal requirements of the commission.

He said the commission has put all necessary mechanisms in place to ensure a transparent and hitch free election. The commissioner appealed to the various political parties in the state to campaign peacefully to help the commission deliver on its mandate of a free, fair and credible election.

The political parties and their candidates published on the list include the All progressives Grand alliance (APGA), which has Chief Willie Obiano and Dr. Nkem Okeke as governorship and deputy governorship candidates respectively. Others are All Progressives Congress (APC) which has Dr. Tony Nwoye and Mr. Dozie Ikedife, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – Mr. Oseloka Obaze and Mrs. Chidi Onyemelukwe.

Like this: Like Loading...