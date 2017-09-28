Infrastructure funding key to devt

The debate over self-sufficiency in Nigeria’s industrial development was stirred recently at the 45th annual general meeting (AGM) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) as the Senate revealed that N2.5 trillion was earmarked for capital expenditure in the budget to boost the economy. TAIWO HASSAN reports

For any nation aiming to attain industrialisation, its manufacturing sector must be recognised as the engine of growth in all ramifications.

To realise this objective, the government needs to invest immensely in critical infrastructure to create an enabling environment for the operators to develop the local economy optimally.

In Nigeria’s context, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on assuming office two years ago, met series of economic challenges on the ground.

Particularly, the slide in the price of crude oil at the international market played a negative role towards achieving any meaningful economic development in the country then.

In order to change the tide, the current administration held series of meetings with the organised private sector, on how to revitalise the ailing economy.

With lots of economic policies at hand, investing in critical infrastructure as well as inward-looking policies played a key role in determining how to get the economy out of the woods.

NASS interventions

Speaking at the MAN AGM, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, said that for Nigeria to maintain the path of economic growth, private sector investment must be encouraged to play a central role in determining economic recovery efforts.

He said the revitalisation of the Nigerian economy has been the central theme of the 8th Senate’s legislative agenda, adding that with an estimated $900 billion infrastructure deficit, and a continuous slide in the price of crude oil, the state of the Nigerian economy it met was worrisome.

Consequently, Saraki noted that the 8th Senate created its legislative agenda with its focal point on reviving the Nigerian economy, adding that the Senate mapped out economic priority bills, designed to create jobs and promote MSMEs growth with particular focus on creating an enabling business environment in Nigeria, infrastructure mobilisation, and access to capital and credit.

He said in line with this agenda, “We have passed the Electronic Transaction Bill 2015, Bankruptcy and Insolvency Bill 2015, the Credit Reporting Bill, The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Bill, the Independent Warehouse Regulatory Agency Bill, the Secure Transactions in Movable Assets Bill, to name but a few.

“These bills create new capital mobilisation scheme for SMEs, encourage access to credit, and reduce the potential for non-performing loans. We urge our manufacturers and SMEs to take full advantage of these new laws and expand their businesses.”

Self-sufficiency

Besides, the Senate President stated that Nigeria’s economic growth could only be sustainable if the people reduce their import dependency. In this stead, the manufacturing sector has the capacity to be the pillar of growth, by creating massive employment opportunities and increasing the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), he said.

Indeed, he explained that the 8th Senate had rigorously pursued a campaign for Made-in-Nigeria products.

His words: “We have also considered and created practical ways by which the government can show full support for Made-in-Nigeria goods. This is precisely what we have done with the amendment of the Public Procurement Act. It makes Made-in-Nigeria products, the first option of purchase in any government transaction in Nigeria. A strict application of this law will ensure that a substantial percentage of the N2.5 trillion set aside for capital expenditure in the budget is retained in the local economy for our manufacturers.”

Challenges

However, the 8th National Assembly is not oblivious of some of the challenges facing the average Nigerian manufacturer.

These include, the high running cost of production owing to poor power supply, double taxation, bad access roads, the general dearth of relevant infrastructure, coupled with counterfeiting and product imitations.

In order to mitigate the challenges, the legislator noted that billion were working closely with the Executive and key stakeholders to revitalise the power sector, create a sustainable infrastructure system in Nigeria, and create the right framework for intellectual property protection.

Saraki said: “The intervention here is multi-pronged at the policy levels, but on the legislative side, we have carried out and are still working on a number of legislative reforms aimed at reviving our ailing infrastructure and power system.”

He pointed out that the vision of the Senate going forward was to create a robust business environment in Nigeria, with the capacity to create about 7.5 million jobs in the next five years and launch Nigeria as the go-to production hub in Africa.

Critical infrastructure

Speaking at the media briefing for the 23rd Nigerian Economic Summit in Lagos recently, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, stated that the administration was poised to invest in critical infrastructure.

Particularly, Udoma noted that the administration had continued to vote 30 per cent of the budget on infrastructure development, stressing that before the current administration came into power, allocations meant for infrastructure development were extremely low.

For instance, he noted that less than N20 billion was allocated for roads in 2015, but on assuming power, the administration moved it up to N200 billion.

Last line

Building critical infrastructure should be the key priorities of this administration as this will hasten the growth of the economy.

