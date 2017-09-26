Investment education : Investdata partners APT Securities

Investdata Consulting Limited is partnering with APT Securities & Funds Limited to provide free investment education in the country.

The duo according to a statement, is set to host the second edition of the free equity investment education workshop in Lagos with the theme ‘Profitable Stock Market Trading Strategies for Financial Independence and Freedom’.

The workshop theme and timing, according to a statement by the organisers, is in realisation of the fact that real independence today is synonymous with financial freedom.

This event, which holds on October 2, 2017 is coming just after the Abuja free equity investment summit where market players, high net worth and retail investors were shown how to protect their capital and profit from market correction in a recovering economy and market.

Just as in the Abuja edition, participants at the workshop will learn simple stock trading and investing mathematics their brokers will not show them, which would lead to profit and successful wealth creation.

According to the organizers, the workshop will equip participants with simple and proven strategies that would make them successful traders and investors in any market condition, including “know how to protect your portfolios, as well as the mindset needed as an investor and trader to managing risk, while eliminating emotions when trading to avoid irrational investment decisions”.

Speakers at the workshop include: Alhaj Garba Kurfi, Managing Director, Apt Securities & Funds Ltd; Mr Ambrose Omordion,-Chief Research Officer, Investdata Consulting Limited, Mr. Raphael Olaoye, Head of IT, Apt Securities; Mr Meshach Ukpoma, an expert on Technical Analysis, among and others.

Commenting on the workshop, Omordion said: “You as an investor need to equip yourself with knowledge, not only to preserve your funds, but to profit from the market and the recovering economy to truly achieving financial independence and freedom.”

