IOCs repatriate $10.404bn from Nigeria in 5 years

… outsmarts DPR on assets divestments to local firms

International oil companies (IOCs) repatriated $10.404 billion from assets’ divestments in Nigeria in five years, investigations by New Telegraph have revealed.

In the oil blocks’ divestment between 2010 and 2015, which saw foreign oil major reduce their capital investments in the onshore and shallow water acreages drastically, the Department of Petroleum (DPR), a document of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources sighted by this newspaper revealed, was also outsmarted based on its ill-preparedness for the assets sale.

The IOCs, in the first acquisitions by Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and First Hydrocarbon Nigeria in 2010, raked in $471 million.

The second divestment, which took place between 2011 and 2012, also saw IOCs smile to the bank with $3.979 billion paid by Eland Oil, Starcrest, Neconde Energy, Heritage Oil, Shoreline Energy, ND Western and Oando Energy Resources (OER).

Seplat, Erotron E&P, Newcross Petroleum, Crestar Integrated Natural Resources, Aiteo Group, Taleveras, Tempo Energy, Belemaoil, West African E&P and First E&P paid $5.954 billion to IOCs under the last divestment programme between 2014 and 2015.

These revenues amounted to $10.404 billion in five years were repatriated, the document showed.

“I cannot speak for all, but what I know is that we divested our stakes in the assets while the Federal Government’s stakes, which is generally in the region of 55-60 per cent, remained. No law; local or international, stops us from where the amount made from the assets should be taken,” a management staff of Chevron told this newspaper after his anonymity was guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Seplat, Austin Avuru, who confirmed the divestment, hinted that the DPR was outsmarted in the deals.

He said there were issues in the administration of the country’s oil and gas resources, which he described as “wasting resources,” adding that the country’s resources should be administered to ensure that maximum value is captured without expropriation.

“We are the victims knocking our heads together and paying three times more for these leases because we have no option. There are no leases available. So, we knock our heads together and then the IOCs are smiling,” Avuru said in a speech at the Aspen Energy Roundtable.

“We could have paid one third of what we paid to government and everybody will be happy.”

The Seplat CEO, however, stated that there were still about $12 billion in assets in the portfolio of IOCs that will be divested, adding that the Federal Government could earn over $3 billion if the DPR manages the licences properly.

“There are still about $12 billion of the IOCs’ portfolio that could still be divested, given the right opportunities, depending on how DPR plays it,” he said.

“There could still be $3 billion cash available to DPR, depending on how the DPR handles the administration of those leases that are due to expire.”

Similarly, other Nigerian independents argued that 60 per cent of the $10.404 billion paid by the local operators to acquire assets from the IOCs would have gone into the Federal Government treasury if the DPR had managed well the licences covering the divested oil blocks.

Managing Director of ND Western, which paid $600 million for OML 34, Dr. Layi Fatona, noted that the Federal Government did not create the environment for the IOCs to plough back the money realised from the sale of the assets.

Noting that some of the assets were over-priced, Fatona, however, exonerated the IOCs, as the transactions were based on a willing-buyer-willing-seller basis.

