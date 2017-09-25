IoD elects chairman

The Institute of Directors (IoD) has elected Victor Adekunle Alonge as chairman of its Abuja Federal Capital Territory branch and member of the institute’s governing council.

Alonge according to a statement, Alonge was elected at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of its Abuja branch.

Other members elected at the AGM are Princess Edith Aguele, vice chairman; Omokaro Dominic, Hon. Secretary; Usman Dahiru, Treasurer; Muhammed Garba, public relations officer and Illiya Simon, Assistant Secretary.

Alonge is a practicing estate surveyor and valuer.

Also, he is a Senior Partner/chief executive officer of Nelson Thorpe Alonge, a firm of Chartered Surveyors and Valuers, CEO of Willows Projects Limited and Executive Director, Willmotts Chartered Surveyors London, England where he was responsible for the delivery of major valuation assignments, property development, management and investment property consultancy works in the U.K, Spain, Germany and United States.

Alonge holds Bachelor of Science degree in estate management from the University of Reading, England and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife Nigeria, Master of Science degree in Property Asset Management from Herriot Watt University, Edinburgh Scotland, United Kingdom.

He is a fellow of Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (FNIVS), Registered Surveyor and Valuer (RSV), fellow of The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS), associate of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (ACIArb), London.

Also, Alonge is a board member of the Estate Surveyors & Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON).

He was a non-executive director of Penman Pensions Limited (Now Axa Mansard Pensions Ltd) and a member of Nigeria’s vision 2020:20.

Like this: Like Loading...