‘IPO demanded sex to release me from custody’

John Chikezie

A mother of four, Mrs. Victoria Amodu, yesterday narrated how an Investigating Police Officer (IPO) at Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Ikeja Division demanded sex from her in order to secure her release from custody.

The 27-year-old woman gave the testimony as a defence witness before Justice Kudirat Jose of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos, in a matter she is standing trial for alleged conspiracy and armed robbery.

Amodu, who denied the allegation, is standing trial alongside Hammed Isiaka on a six-count charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery.

One of the charges reads: “Hammed Isiaka and Victoria Amodu and others now at large on or about August 12, 2014 while armed with a pistol did rob Elizabeth Moses of N35,000 and a cheque of N1.4 million.”

An offence contrary to Section 295(2)(a) of the Criminal Law No 11 Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

However, while being led in evidence by her lawyer, Nelson Onyejaka, the woman told the court that she was unjustly arrested by the police on August 12, 2014 at Church bus stop, Badagry, Lagos.

She added that she was selling bread at the bus stop when police raided the area, arrested her and took her alongside some men who were already tied up inside their truck.

While narrating the incident, she said: “I was arrested by the police when I was selling bread and taken to the station at SARS, Ikeja.

“When we got to the station, an IPO (name not mentioned) there told me to call someone that would come for my bail. So I decided to call a neighbour; a lady that helps me to look after my kids.

“When the lady arrived, the IPO said she cannot sign my bail that a man is required to sign it at the sum of N400,000.

“At this point, I was worried because I didn’t know any man to call since I was no longer living with my husband and I was also new in Lagos.

“So I decided to call my father but he refused to come to the station. My father told me that since I was married he has no hand in anything concerning me.

“I didn’t know what to do at this time, so I started begging the IPO to let me go and take care of my kids since I didn’t commit any offence.

“The IPO took me outside the cell to a corner and said that I am a pretty lady and that if I submit myself to him, I would be freed.

“I got angry and shouted at him why he would make such statement to me. He immediately, dragged me back to the cell.

“Some others who were arrested that day were released after they paid money, though I don’t know how much they paid.

“Nights after, the IPO brought out some case files and told me and others in the cell to sign them. He said that when we are done signing, we will be released.

“I agreed to sign the documents on the condition that he won’t touch me. But the other men refused saying they can’t sign what they don’t know.

“The IPO immediately brought out his gun and threatened to shoot them if they don’t sign and they fearfully signed it.

“After signing the documents, we were all taken to a magistrates’ court and from there, to Kirikiri Prison.”

Meanwhile, during cross examination by the prosecution, Mrs Awosika, the accused denied knowing the 1st defendant, Isiaka, facing same charges with him.

She told the court that she had never seen him before and only met him for the first time in court on the day of arraignment.

Isiaka, a driver, who also testified while led by his lawyer, Mrs. Olamide Amore-Akintoye, said he was arrested on his way from Seme border while carrying food items belonging to a customer.

He said his car was impounded and taken to the station. He was thereafter locked up, including the car, a Honda.

Isiaka said he was locked up since he couldn’t pay for his release and that of his car. He also denied knowing Amodu or committing any offence with her.

Justice Jose, however, adjourned the matter till November 29 for adoption of final address.

