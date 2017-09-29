IPOB proscription: Respect Nigerian law, CSO tells U.S. govt

A civil society organisation (CSO), Stand Up for Peace Movement (SUPM), yesterday called on the government of the United States (U.S.) to respect Nigerian laws. The organisation, during a protest march to the United States Embassy in Abuja, over comments by the U.S. government on the proscription of the activities of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) by the Federal Government, said Nigeria was a sovereign nation which should be respected by the U.S.

National Coordinator of the organisation, Richard Augustine, in his address, said it was more ridiculous that the U.S. Embassy was here in Nigeria all the time IPOB and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, saturated and suffocated the public space with hate speech and did not deem it fit to urge restraint.

