IPOB: Security operatives, monarch, harp on peaceful co-existence

Disturbed by security challenge arising from the activities of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in the South-East and the South-South regions, major stakeholders met at the weekend in Lagos State to synergise on how to maintain peace.

The major stakeholders, Department of State Security (DSS), police, monarch and leaders of the three major ethnic tribes in the country met at the palace of Ojora of Ijora land and Iganmu Kingdom, Oba Abdufatai Oyeyinka Aromire on the emerging security challenge bedeviling the country.

Apparently reviewing the cosmopolitan nature of the prone area, the group pledged to unanimously rise against any act capable of truncating relative peace being enjoying in Apapa Iganmu as a result of various agitations, especially the IPOB.

They, however, warned youths not to allow themselves to be used to foment trouble in the state through the use of hate speeches. DSS officer in-charge of Apapa office, Chuks Chukwumerije said that security agencies had mapped out adequate plans to forestall the spread of the IPOB crisis to Lagos. He said: “The activities of IPOB are causing disorder in the country.

We must not allow what is happening in Aba and Port Harcourt to spread to Lagos. We should be mindful that Apapa is a cosmopolitan area, made up of many tribes. We should see ourselves as brothers and refrain from inflammatory speeches.” Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Amukoko Police Station, a Superintendent of Police (SP), Charles, warned that the police would not fold its arms and allow crisis in any part of the state.

He was echoed by the DPO of Badia Police Division, SP. Kayode Ayeni, who appealed to religious leaders to use their churches and mosques to preach peaceful coexistence among their followers and to ensure that the country’s unity remains intact.

Like this: Like Loading...