Islamic bond: As CAN, TMC flex muscles…

The N100bn Islamic bond issued by the Federal Government to be spent on road infrastructure has sparked controversy between the two major religions in the country. But government has since clarified the issue, writes Chris Ugwu

Sukuk or Islamic Bond is a financial instrument structured to generate returns to ethical investors without infringing on the Islamic law, which forbids interest payments.

Recently, the Nigerian government through FGN Roads Sukuk Company 1 Plc issued a 7-Year N100bn Sukuk (bond).

The maiden N100bn Sukuk is offered at N1,000/unit (minimum of N10,000 or 10 units) like a regular bond but represents an ownership interest in the asset to be financed rather than a debt obligation. Participants will be paid a semi-annual, tax-free rental income (not coupons) of 16.47% on a pro-rata basis.

However, the floating of bond has sparked up controversy between adherents of the two major religions- Christians and Muslims in spite of the laudable goal the bond intend to achieve. While the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) opposed the floating of the Sukuk Islamic bond claiming that it was part of strategies to islamise Nigeria, the Muslim Congress (TMC) described CAN’s comment as disturbing, irresponsible, retrogressive and ignoble for the body to assert that Sukuk issuance is unconstitutional and that the whole idea is an attempt to sell Nigeria through the back door.

Objectives of the bond

The N100billion targeted by the Federal Government from the Islamic bond, Sukuk, will be spent on critical road infrastructure across the country, the Debt Management Office has said.

The Director-General, DMO, Patience Oniha, said this at various stops of the roadshow organised to drum support for the bond, according to a statement issued by the agency in Abuja .

Oniha, alongside officials of the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, told stakeholders in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja that the N100billion was dedicated to building critical road infrastructure across the country.

The sovereign Sukuk is an ethical-based investment in which rent is based on the investment bi-annually and the principal sum paid at the end of the seven-year tenor.

The DMO boss gave assurance to potential investors that the Sukuk was backed by the full faith of the Federal Government and was one of the avenues through, which it intended to raise funds for capital projects.

“This is one of several efforts to raise funds for specific projects and this is backed by the full faith of the Federal Government. This is a rental product to cater for segments of our society that require such services,” Oniha added.

The Assistant Director, Planning and Development, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Danlele Yila, listed 25 road projects spread across the six geo-political zones of the country, which the N100bn Sukuk capital would be used for.

Some of the projects include the Loko Oweto Bridge, dualisation of a section of the Abuja-Lokoja road, dualisation of the Suleja-Minna road as well as the Kano-Maiduguri road.

Others are dualisation of the Kano-Katsina road (phase 1), rehabilitation of the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, the Enugu-Port Harcourt road (section 1-3), and the dualisation of the Ibadan-Ilorin road (section 2).

Tunde Adama of Citibank, one of the placement agents, who spoke after the first session, expressed optimism on the Sukuk.

“This is a new product, which means new opportunities, new investment. I am confident that it will do well, same with other financial instruments such as the FGN Bond, savings bond and the others that the DMO has always put on offer,” he was quoted to have said.

CAN’s position

The Christian Association of Nigeria opposed the floating of the Sukuk Islamic bond by the Federal Government, alleging it is meant to Islamise the country through the back door.

CAN, in a statement in Abuja by its General Secretary, Rev. Musa Asake, demanded the abrogation of the laws and framework behind the bond and threatened to seek legal redress if that was not done.

The group said the Federal Government was trying to sell the nation to Arab countries through the Sukuk Bond, arguing that government was pursuing an Islamisation agenda.

According to the Christian body, Nigeria is a secular state and government is expected to be neutral on issues involving religion. It argued that the promotion of a sectional religious financial policy was a violation of the Constitution.

It said: “The Christian Association of Nigeria has been protesting against this aberration since the Osun State government, under Governor Rafiu Aregbesola, embarked on this violation of the constitution.

“Rather than stand in the defence of the constitution, it is disappointing to note that the Federal Government is pursuing what is an outright confirmation of an Islamisation agenda.

“The recent floating of Sukkuk Bond by the government is not only sectional but illegal and a violation of the Constitution. Every law that has been promulgated to back the Sukuk issuance and promote an Islamic banking system in Nigeria is ultra vires, illegal, null and void.”

The organisation said there was never a time Nigeria held a referendum or convened a Constituent Assembly that passed a resolution that the nation had transmute into an Islamic State.

The group added that the International Monetary Fund had stated that the issuance of Sukuk by non-Islamic countries was a breach of the religious neutrality of the government of such states.

“The FG must dismantle all legal and institutional framework established to promote Islamic financing in Nigeria.

“We affirm that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is undermined through the issuance of Sukuk in the country. We hope that the government shall desist from its policies of unbridled religious sectionalism,” CAN said.

TMC’s counter stance

The Muslim Congress (TMC) said it was disturbed by the irresponsible, retrogressive and ignoble press release of the CAN in which the body asserted that Sukuk issuance is unconstitutional and that the whole idea is an attempt to sell Nigeria through the back door.

TMC noted that It was time that CAN, with its propaganda, lies and deceits, which have over the years become its trademarks be corrected in order that it does not succeed in its vigorous campaign to destabilise the nation.

The statement signed by Dr. Luqman AbdurRaheem, Amir, The Muslim Congress said: “CAN’s false campaigns and propaganda against Islam and Muslims has historically engendered hate, calumny, and has led to communities going at daggers drawn against one another. Any studious observer of events in the North-Central of Nigeria would readily see a direct correlation between CAN inflammatory remarks and the rise in ethno-religious conflicts in the region. CAN as a body has promoted ethnic and religious bigotry in our body polity with the promotion of concepts such as Christian/Muslims, indigenes/settlers, and farmers/herdsmen, which have pitted people who have lived together for decades, if not centuries against one another.

FG’s response

But the federal government insisted that the N100 billion Sukuk bond was not meant to islamise Nigeria.

Rather, Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun said the bond offering, which closed last Friday, was issued to raise funds for infrastructure development to create variety of investment windows for Nigerians.

She made this clarification in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of an investors’ conference organised by Stanbic IBTC in Lagos last weekend.

Consequently, the minster advised Nigerians to disregard the allegation by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), which alleged that the N100 billion Sukuk bond was meant to islamise Nigeria.

Adeosun said the government had identified projects the funds raised would be deployed to.

She explained: “So, there is no religious driver behind it. It is really a financial product to meet the financial needs. This particular one of N100 billion is going to be used for road projects.

“We have identified the road projects that it is going to be tied to and there is no religious attachment to it. South Africa even did a sovereign Sukuk before Nigeria. So, there is no Islamisation agenda at all.”

She stressed that the Sukuk was part of the government’s programme to deepen the financial market.

Besides, Adeosun said that the framework for the debt instrument predated the present government.

“The committee started work in 2011. So, they have been working on it for six years, to structure products that would be compliant. Really, the Sukuk is about two things – one it is about raising money and deepening the financial market,” she said.

“We need to include many people in the market to raise the money that is needed for infrastructure. We have already introduced the savings bond, which is for small investors.

“They were saying that the process of getting into the government securities was too complex, so we made the product for them. And this is another product. We have other products that we are coming up with.”

Last line

In as much as the initiative is believed to tackle dearth of infrastructure in the country, there is however, the need to intensify public awareness by government to help douse tension that is already building between Christians and Muslims in the country knowing full well that religion is the opium of the masses and very sensitive to toy with.

