ITF U-18 Circuit: Bulusleaps highinworldrankings

Nigeria’s Christopher Bulus has moved up 158 places to world’s no 621 following his great display at the ongoing ITF U-18 Circuit holding in Lome, Togo. Although, the 16-year-old fell short of claiming the top prize in last weekend’s final against Eliakim Coulibaly of Cote d’Ivoire, he did enough to improve significantly on his global rating which was previously at 779. With the final leg underway at the Stade Omnisports, the Nigerian youngster could move into the top 450 if he goes all the way as the three-leg tournament end this weekend.

He has already started his quest on a promising note with an easy 6-1, 6-1 win over Kokou Agbo of Togo to set up a second round clash with Shreejit Sen of India. Michael Ayoola is the other Nigerian left in the boys’ singles as he recovered from a set down to beat Libya’s Ahmed Mouhan 1-6, 7-6, 6-3 and sets up a meeting with homeboy Sewa Sewavi-Menasah.

Michael Osewa, Wilson Igbinovia, Emma Dim and Jimoh Rasaki all failed to make it beyond the first round. In the girls’ singles, Oyinlomo Quadre, who remarkably won the three legs last year, will tussle with Chakira Dermane of Togo as both received byes into the second round while Mariam Alli-Balogun faces a daunting task against second- seeded, Alexandra Anttila of Finland after her first-round triumph over the hosts’ Afi Seneya 6-2, 6-2.

