I’ve learnt lessons for exposing my personal life –D’Banj

A raffle draw was staged last Wednesday at Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, to commemorate the first anniversary of Daniel Oyebanjo a.k.a. D’Ban’s talent hunt, The CREAM. The Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts and Music (CREAM) platform provides up-and-coming artistes the opportunity to have their songs recorded and shoots videos for the budding artistes. An innovative digital musical talent hunt, the platform also helps discover talents, secure collaboration with established acts. The raffle draw was conducted using mobile phone numbers as entry tickets. Five winners emerged within and outside Lagos, after the draw, and were awarded cash prizes. On the project, agriculture business and more, the superstar entertainer speaks to LANRE ODUKOYA.

How do you really gauge the quality of The CREAM platform which you launched last year to help budding artistes?

To answer that question CREAM is already valued by KPMG and it’s been valued for over nine months into the platform. They have us as a client and they’ve been there for us. We’d signed the documents and they availed us some information and that was how we were able to know we’re worth $180m. We’ve not done any other foundation since then. To be frank, I’m very surprised at the success because this is a platform we recently launched and an idea God gave which my wonderful team and I put together. It has improved from what it was a year ago because we now have potential investors and even expansing into different countries to ensure that the next time we’ll be sitting to discuss this again, we won’t be in hundreds but the world will be hosted.

How have you been managing your personal life, career and The CREAM project?

This is actually D’Banj and when I remove the glasses what you get is Daniel. For some time I’ve realised that when you’re in the music business, you have to keep your personal life as private as possible. I think I’ve had my fair share of backlashes for exposing my personal life. Sometimes I tell people that I’m Daniel Oyebanjo in the day and in the night I’m D’Banj. I just stay focused.

The CREAM has been described as a scam and the fact that winners emerge via random selection makes it look like gambling. How do you honestly see it?

The CREAM platform is not a lottery platform alone, the lottery side of it is not the larger percentage. It’s like when you buy Coca Cola and they say beneath the cork you can win an extra gift. The real reason for the establishment of the cream is to find genuinely creative talents across various genre of music and make them meet mentors, get them to be heard, signed on and so on. This talent sourcing is based on merits because winners are decided by judges like Ice Prince, Harrysong, Wande Coal. The lottery part is just an added incentive. Even if you were to shoot a video for me as an up-and-coming act for free, I still need money to look good, network, move around and that’s why we created that cashbenefit lottery, so that at the end of the month if you’re not chosen on merit, you could as well win a lottery. And for those who have received their money, they know it’s not a scam. There shall be more merit winners announced from Abuja, Kaduna, Adamawa and major states across the country. They entries are not selected randomly as you think. You’re to enter *462#, once you do that you have a chance of showcasing your talent and we’d do the draw and the number shown on the computers are the entries.

Has this project slowed down your agriculture business in any way?

My agriculture business had been launched since 2014 and it was for me to highlight the potential we have in the agricultural sector and I’m glad to tell you that sometime in January, we opened our factory in China. We have our cassava processing factory where we make ‘gari’ and we’re trying to get every other derivative. More time and more of my finances have gone into CREAM in the last one year and I’m happy we did that. That’s because agriculture has been on auto-pilot and it’s been managed by professionals. For me, ‘Koko Gari’ is here to stay and we’re trying our best to expand with the demand we already have. The demand for it after launching was so high that we had to go and find our permanent site.

Your involvement in agriculture sparked off the story that you will soon retire from music. How do you find this?

First of all, music is not football and except you kill me, I will never retire. I’ve kept quiet and watched a lot of people say things about me in the industry, but to call me an entertainer is better than to address me as Dbanj. In my time, if I take a break, I’ll return. Remember when I joined the industry, I didn’t tell you I was a singer, a rapper or anything else. I told you I’m an entertainer.

Do you sign the merit winner on the CREAM platform?

The reason the platform was created was not to sign on any winner. If you sign someone today, you’d find out that, two years down the line, the fellow is going. When you sign an artiste, what you do is personal development, studio sessions and a few other things which are already enjoyed by subscribers that come on the CREAM platform. So, some of the artistes already have songs and videos but they don’t know how to promote them. So when they come on the CREAM platform they can choose music, video, showbiz, collaboration and shortlist. And when you win on merit based on the mentors’ judgement, whatever you say you want will be done. If it’s a video you want we would fund the video and give you distribution. So we distribute the content, market it but we necessarily don’t have to sign on the artiste. We have different record labels that would partner with us. Let’s say for instance the winner is a rapper, I don’t rap and have no history in rap, I’d just walk up to Chocolate City and I’ll introduce the budding rapper to the established rappers there to be signed on and we’d pay the bill. If there’s anyone that’s good in R&B, we know where to take him and if it’s an artiste that’s street-savvy, we’d take him to YBNL. You can call CREAM the future of Google African talents.

