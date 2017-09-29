I’ve power to remove Olubadan, says Ajimobi

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday said that although he had power to send Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Aje Ogungunniso 1 out of the palace, he would exercise his restrain as “one does not remove his father from his house.”

Besides, he boasted that the decision to install the 21 Obas had come to stay in Ibadan land as no one had power to invalidate their elevation, adding that the shooting at the palace of Olubadan was an indication that politicians had hijacked the palace from Oba Saliu Adetunji.

Ajimobi urged people to visit Olubadan and educate him on the importance of having more than one king in Ibadan land. Ajimobi said: “One does not remove his father from his house. If he has done something, I can just sign a document and he is out of the palace, but I will not.

It is not my own time that the Olubadan will be removed.” Speaking when the Oyo State Muslim community conferred award of the ‘Most Equitable Governor’ in the history of the state on him, Ajimobi said he knew the masterminds of the palace attack on Monday as the same people who usually threaten the peace of the state in the past, though he did not name names. He said: “Politicians have hijacked palace from Olubadan.

We know them; they want to be Governor; they want to be Olubadan and they want to become the Chairman of the party. That was what they did during the Baba Adedibu era. That is the way they used to do. They are the ones that accused Baba Adedibu of such evil.

They used blood of cow to rub their house and said Adedibu attacked them. It was when the police came that they knew it was blood of the cow “They are the one that went to attack Akala in Akure. I don’t have guns but the gun I have is the mouth. They want to turn Olubadan against us but we will not agree.”

“The politicians have failed during their time. We did Flyover bridge, they said they are the one that have the idea. They are not the one that have the idea, it was Jemibewon. “Those of you that have chance should help us tell the Olubadan of the importance of having more than a king in Ibadan land. I don’t want to visit the palace because people may also shoot and they will accuse us of being responsible.

