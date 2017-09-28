Iwobi doubtful for Nigeria, Zambia game

Emmanuel Tobi

Arsenal midfielder, Alex Iwobi, is doubtful for Nigeria’s World Cup qualifier against Zambia next week after being ruled out of Arsenal’s match against BATE Borisov in the Europa League billed for Thursday.

New Telegraph scooped Iwobi didn’t train on Wednesday and would not travel with the squad due to a thigh injury he’s picked up.

Iwobi played his first minutes of the league season against Stoke City, but was injured and missed the Liverpool match and the international break.

Now the same thing has happened again, as the midfielder not long made his return but is out of action ahead of another international break. According to reports, the injury was sustained before the West Brom match and is a quadriceps muscle strain injury.

Although the Gunners have replacements in the form of Alexis Sanchez and potentially Reiss Nelson, it’s concerning to have Iwobi and Danny Welbeck out at the same time, as it doesn’t leave Arsenal with many experienced alternatives.

It’s currently unknown exactly how many weeks the 21-year-old will be out of action, but his absence is a blow to Arsenal and Super Eagles.

