Iwuanyanwu tackles Okorocha over unpaid pension, gratuities

Steve Uzoechi

OWERRI

Elder statesman and member, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has called on Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state to pay pensioners their arrears of pensions in full and stop further deductions of their pensions.

Although he eulogized Okorocha and his style of leadership, Iwuanyanwu said the retirees deserved their arrears having served the state government for years.

Also, he asked the governor to ensure compensation of those affected by the demolition and relocation of markets under his urban renewal programme as doing that would soothe frayed nerves.

While commending the governor on his administration’s free education programme, the PDP BoT urged Okorocha to ensure those angling to succeed him in 2019 must sustain the free education programme.

He said: “At my age, I cannot see where things are going wrong and not talk about it. In Igboland, pension has become a tradition and people depend on it when they leave government service. So, denying them pensions or slashing it by any percentage is not good because these are old people.

“What you are doing in your urban renewal program is not wrong because every government has its own programme. But everybody whose demolished property is within the master plan of the state capital deserves to be compensated. You don’t demolish such property without compensation and expect the owners not to fight back.”

