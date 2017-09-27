JAMB declares war on illegal admission

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has vowed to put an end to acts of illegal admission of candidates into tertiary institutions in the country. Registrar JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, made this known during a workshop on Admissions exercise for entry into Innovation Enterprise Institutions, IEI, on yesterday in Abuja.

He lamented that most of the tertiary institutions were guilty of cutting corners in the admission process by admitting candidates, who did not sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), admitting candidates without the required number of ordinary (O’) level subjects. According to him, such acts were reasons behind the inability of the board to generate an adequate data, as the actual figure of candidates admitted into tertiary institutions in the country double and in some cases, triple the data available with JAMB. Oloyede warned tertiary institutions and candidates to desist from admissions done under the table, as the board would no longer regularize such illegal admissions.

“By not giving us the correct figure for other reasons, you are putting the lives of the candidates in jeopardy. JAMB is taking steps to frustrate an illegally admitted candidate. “Illegal admission used to go and we are saying part of our efforts now is to make sure that we put a stop to illegal admission.

“Illegal admission in terms of people not taking UTME at all, not to talk of scoring zero; illegal admission even by admitting people who do not have the prerequisite O’ level because before now JAMB does not have the records of their O’ level. “From this year, we are demanding records of the O’ level of the candidates we are admitting and that is the first time because it used to be left in the hands and discretion of the institutions. We are saying the standard must be maintained. “When you recommend a person for admission, we want to see the qualification they possess, not just telling he scored 300 in UTME.

What of the real qualification? “Some of the people who are criticizing JAMB, by the time they see the outcome, they will see that this step is towards improving quality and avoiding the fraud that prevail in our admission process,” he said. The highlight of the workshop was the adoption of 100 as the minimum cut off mark for admission into the Innovations Enterprises Institutions (IEI), by the policy makers of the represented institutions.

