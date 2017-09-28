Jonathan: I didn’t induce Okorocha with money, second term ticket

Steve Uzoechi

OWERRI

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has dismissed the reported claim by Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, that he offered him money and other inducements ahead of the 2015 presidential elections.

Okorocha had made the statement while receiving stakeholders from Njaba council area who had come to pay him homage on his birth day.

In a statement yesterday by the former president’s media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan said he did not need Okorocha to garner votes in the South-East, which he described as his political stronghold.

Insisting that Jonathan never had any conversation with Okorocha ahead of the 2015 elections, Eze affirmed that the former president was not in the habit of making frivolous promises.

He said: “We offer to quickly dismiss these claims as lies, because we are clear in our minds that such conversation never happened.

“We are wondering whether this truly came from the governor, because we are sure that even Governor Okorocha himself does not believe that anybody would accept these claims. In the first place, it sounded irrational and absurd. Besides, it was obvious to all and sundry that, the South-East, being Dr. Jonathan’s political stronghold, the ex-president did not need Okorocha to win in the zone.

“However, to set the records straight, we make bold to say that former President Jonathan never made any contact with Okorocha ahead of the 2015 elections.

“The claim of an offer of an influential ministry is also quite surprising because the former president was not in the habit of making frivolous promises, especially pertaining to government positions and offices. All those who had either worked closely with him in any capacity or served in Dr. Jonathan’s administration can testify to the fact that idle talk is not his style.”

Stressing that the claims must have happened in the claimant’s dream, Eze counselled the governor to focus on qualitative governance of his state and the business of adding real value to the lives of Imo people rather than allowing himself to be drawn into dissipating energy on platitudes and propaganda.

