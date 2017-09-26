Jonathan offered me money, second term ticket to dump APC – Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has revealed that Nigeria’s former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan offered him huge sums of money, a second term ticket and an influential ministry in a bid to woo him into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before 2015 general election, but he refused and remained with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking when the people of Njaba Local Government Area of the state paid him a solidarity visit on his 55th birthday celebration, Okorocha said he was at the time, convinced that the APC would resoundingly defeat the PDP because Nigerians were tired of the bad governance PDP represented.

He noted however that in spite of his sacrifices and contributions to the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari by way of preventing the PDP from rigging their way to power; he had not been treated fairly.

“Look at Rivers State where they rigged Rotimi Amaechi out by allocating over 1.2million votes to the PDP, yet he got lots of juicy positions like the Ministry of Transport, NIMASA and all that.

“But, in all these, have you seen me complain? No, because I know that one day my time will come and President Buhari will remember me”, he said.

The governor appealed to the people of Njaba, who had felt marginalized in the areas of projects and appointments to emulate him by being patient, and assured them that they would feature prominently in his next appointment.

He also urged them not to envy anybody who is in any better position because someday, the table would turn in their favour.

“It may look like it would never come, but if you remain consistent; it would surely come through for you”.

Okorocha also commended those still in the APC for being faithful and assured them that they would not be left behind.

Earlier, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Singapore, Mrs. Nonye Rajis-Okpara; the member representing Njaba State constituency, Mrs. Uju Onwudiwe and former Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Uba Nnabue who led some of the party members in Njaba on the visit, congratulated the governor on his birthday, describing him as a pan-African leader.

They also appealed for government’s presence in their area while praying the Governor to help complete numerous road projects in the community that had further dilapidated because of abandonment.

