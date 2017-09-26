[…] Judiciary: CJN declares zero tolerance for corruption […]

Tunde Oyesina

ABUJA

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen yesterday declared a zero tolerance for corruption from any judiciary staff in the country.

He further stressed the need for judicial officers to imbibe the culture of discipline if the ongoing reforms in the judiciary must achieve reasonable success.

The CJN, however, charged judicial administrators to instill discipline among all court staff in order for the judiciary to function effectively.

The CJN gave the charge in Abuja while declaring open the 2017 Refresher Course for Chief Registrars, Deputy Chief Registrars, Directors and Secretaries of the Judicial Service Commissions/Committee organised by the National Judicial Institute.

The CJN further urged the administrators to cooperate with Heads of Courts in the implementation of various policies aimed at effective justice delivery.

“At this juncture, I wish to state that any effort at judicial reform without the acquiescence, active participation and cooperation of judicial administrators in the judicial sector will be an exercise in futility. As court administrators, it would not be out of place to state that you all play an integral role in maintaining an efficient, impartial and transparent system of administration of justice.

“You must work harder to fulfill your statutory roles and obligations, which require that you act in accordance with due process while guaranteeing strict compliance with the ethics of your office and the Code of Conduct for court employees,” he stated.

The CJN urged the officers to exhibit a positive character and attitude worthy of emulation, and avoid conflict of interest when dealing with staff and members of the public.

“Let me add by saying that you must be very punctual as this will motivate your staff to also be punctual to work. You should see yourselves as the image of the judiciary and must carry out your duties in an organised and timely way,” he said.

While declaring a zero tolerance for corruption, Onnoghen warned that any judicial officer who is susceptible to bribery in any form, or who is prone to nepotism, favouritism, tribalism and other negative vices is unworthy of his or her office and thus has no place in the judiciary.

He described the judicial administrators as the engine room of the judiciary, on whose shoulders the success or failure of the sector rest and charged them to be alive to their responsibilities.

Earlier in her speech, the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Rosaline Bozimo said the theme of the workshop, “The Role of Judicial Administrators in Promoting and Sustaining Effective Performance in the Judiciary” was crafted with specific focus on the role of the administrators in the realisation of the reforms initiated by Justice Onnoghen.

