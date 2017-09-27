JUST IN: FG declares Oct.2 public holiday   

As part of activities to mark the country’s 57th Independence Anniversary, the Federal Government has declared Monday, October 2 , public holiday.

October 1 , which is the anniversary proper, is Sunday , a non-working day.

The Minister of Interior, Lt-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), made the declaration in a statement yesterday by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Abubakar Magaji.

The statement quoted Dambazau as congratulating the citizenry on the anniversary urge the public to work towards strengthening the bonds of unity and peaceful co-existence,

While reflecting on the last 57 years, the Minister concluded that giant strides had been recorded in terms of human capital development and the like.

