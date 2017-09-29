JUST IN: NLC, TUC set to shut down Benue over unpaid salaries 

Leaders of the organised labour in Benue State including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Joint Public Negotiation Council (JPNC) 1,11 and 111 and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has resolved to embark on “a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action” in protest against non-payment of workers salaries in the state.

The plan to shut down the state which is to commence on October 3, the union leaders said, became necessary following the expiration of the seven days warning strike and the inability of the Governor Samuel Ortom-led administration to meet the demands of workers and pensioners.

But a social-cultural group in the state under the auspices of Opiatoha K’Idoma has appealed to the workers to shelve the planned strike in the interest of peace and development of the state.

The unions, in a communique issued at the end of its joint State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held at NLC secretariat in Makurdi, a copy released to Saturday Telegraph and signed by state NLC chairman, Comrade Godwin Anya, his JPNC counterpart, Comrade Philip Nongo and TUC’s Comrade Ordue Tartenger, said the strike is “to press home for the payment of seven months arrears of salaries for state workers from March 2016 to September 2017; and eleven months arrears of salaries for teachers and local government workers from November 2016 to September, 2017”.

The workers are also demanding the “payment of 13 months arrears of pensions and gratuity beginning from November 2014 to April 2015; as well as March 2017 to September 2017 for state and 14 months for local government pensions been owed from August 2016 to September 2017 respectively”.

They reiterated the union’s rejection of the government circular signed by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu which directed workers to submit their bank statements for verification or risk their jobs, and further directed all workers to ignore the circular.

The unions SEC appreciated the support of its national leadership led by the President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and urged all workers and pensioners to comply strictly with the strike action.

However, Secretary-General of the Opiatoha K’Idoma, Mr. Adoka Adaji who briefed journalists in Makurdi yesterday sued for the understanding of the organised labour with the government saying the planned industrial dispute will not do the state any better.

“We are appealing that the government and organised labour should ensure that the strike does not start at all. I believe the governor is restless now about the issue of non-payment of salaries. People have been saying that he has the money and but does not want to pay, but I don’t think any sensible and reasonable person will have money and will watch millions of people die on the account of not paying salaries”.

“Money paid to civil servants helps the economy to grow, if you go to the market now, traders are sleeping because civil servants who buy things from them are not paid”.

Mr. Adaji commended steps taken by Governor Samuel Ortom to reduce the high rate of crime in the state, and called on the Inspector General of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Army to intensify security operations in Okpokwu Local government area of the state where he said criminal activities are on the rise.

“There is a place in Okpokwu local government code-named Sambisa Forest, the conventional police are aware of the existence of criminals there but they dare not go there because of the activities of these boys who have sophisticated weapons”.

“So I am appealing to the IG of Police, DSS and the army to organise and station their men in Ogbokolo. What these boys do sometimes is that women who go to the market to sell gari, they waylaid them at Olo area and collect their money, and no week passes without an incident of cultism and armed robbery recorded there”, said Adaji.

Like this: Like Loading...