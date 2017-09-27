JUST IN: Order Buratai to produce Nnamdi Kanu, Kanu’s lawyers ask court

The legal team of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra , ‎Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday , filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja praying for an order directing the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to produce Kanu in court.

Kanu’s lawyers, led by Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told the court that they have not seen or heard from their client since September 14 when the “Nigerian Army invaded the Applicant’s house on a murderous raid, where life and mortar bullets were fired on unarmed and defenseless populace, leaving 28 persons dead and abducting many”. Pursuant to section 40 of the Federal High Court Act, F12, LFN 2005 and section 6(6) (1) (4) of the 1999 constitution, as amended, Kanu’s lawyers applied for “an order of Habeas Corpus ad subjiciendum, commanding the Respondent, to produce the Applicant in Court”.

The lawyers, in the suit that has Kanu as the Applicant and Buratai as Respondent, told the court that their request was predicated on the following grounds: “That the Applicant is the Leader of th IPOB, a group largely made up of People from South-Eastern part of the Country, mostly Biafra extraction; who are at all times materials lawfully exercising their constitutionally guaranteed rights to self determination, freedom of Association and peaceful Assembly.

“The Applicant was arrested on the 14th day of October, 2015 and consequently arraigned in Court along other Defendants on the 20th day of January, 2016, on 11 (Eleven) Count charge of Treasonable felony, conspiracy to Commit treasonable felony, belonging to an unlawful society, importation of goods, publication of libelous matters, etc. Six out of this eleven count charge had since the 28th day of March 2017, been struck out by the Court, including allegation of belonging to an unlawful Society.

“The Applicant was granted bail on the 25th day of April, 2017, by His Lordship Hon, Justice Binta Nyanko. The Applicant is still enjoying the bail granted him by the Court seized of the matter, when the Prosecution filed an application on the 25th day of August 2017, requesting the Court to revoke the bail granted the Applicant. e. Hearing on the matter is slated to commence on the 17th day of October, 2017.

“On the 12th September, 2017, the Nigeria Military Soldiers acting under express command handed down by the Respondent, violently invaded the Applicant’s home in Afara-ukwu Ibeku, Umuahia Abia State, wherein scores of his relative were brutally wounded and many killed. “On 14th day of September, 2017, the Nigerian Military led by Soldiers of the Nigerian Army invaded the Applicant’s house on a murderous raid, where life and mortar bullets were fired on unarmed and defenseless populace, leaving 28 persons dead and abducting many.

“The Applicant who was in the house during this bloody onslaught by the Soldiers, has not been heard from or seen after this bloody attack in his home by the Agents of the Respondent since the 14th day of September 2017.

“That the invading Soldiers in their desperate bid to ensure that the Applicant is caught in the attack climbed stairs to his bedroom upstairs to shot him; walls of his bedroom were riddled with bullets. j. The invading Soldiers who had direct contact with the Applicant on this fateful day (14th day of September 2017) should be in a position to produce the Applicant before the court. It is either the Respondent’s rampaging Soldiers abducted the Applicant during this raid or must have killed him in the process. “Section 40 of the Federal High Court Act empowers this Court to Order that a Writ of Habeas Corpus ad Subjiciendum; (A Writ directed to someone detaining another person and commanding that the detainee be brought to Court) be issued on the Respondent, to produce the Applicant in Court, particularly now his substantive criminal trial is coming up on the 17th day of October, 2017”.

They maintained that the Court was vested with inherent powers Under Section 6(6) (a)- (d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as (Amended 2011) to entertain the application and grant reliefs sought herein.

