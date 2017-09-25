JUST IN: P-Square split over threat to life

Singing duo, Paul and Peter Okoye of P-Square have gone their separate ways amid a renewed rift between the two brothers.

According to a letter circulating on social media, Peter had sent a termination letter to their lawyer Festus Keyamo (SAN), demanding for a termination of the agreement between Psquare.

In the letter, he defends his decision by making some serious allegations against his twin Paul and older brother/group manager Jude.

According to Peter, Paul is no longer willing to co-operate with him, even going as far as cancelling their planned US tour this year without informing him, and he (Peter) has exhausted all options to make it work.

He also accused Paul of slandering his wife and children with lies on social media and alleged that they’ve now been receiving threatening messages.

Peter further accused his older brother Jude of once threatening to kill him and shoot his wife Lola. This allegedly happened in the presence of Paul and former first lady of Cross River state Mrs Imoke. Jude allegedly also threatened to bring a coffin for him (Peter) if he ever comes near his house.

Peter insists that he has had enough of the drama and wants out of the Psqaure group and contract. The singer who now refers to himself as Mr. P, stated that he loves his brothers and their families, and he wishes them the very best in their careers. However, he cannot betray his wife and kids as they are very important to him.

The duo have been posting cryptic messages on social media recently suggesting they may have both split as a group, none has openly come out to confirm or deny their break up.

It is understood that the recent split has led to the cancellation of their tour, which has also led to many fans believing that the brothers had broken up.

The duo had gone their separate ways in 2016, after reportedly engaging in a physical fight.

The cause of the disagreement was not unconnected to a number of issues, including whether their elder brother, Jude Okoye should remain their manager.

For two years running, Peter has repeatedly stated that the group needs a new manager, as he is no longer comfortable with Jude as their manager.

