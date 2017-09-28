Justice Salami heads committee on looters’ trial

CJs, Olanipekun, Agbakoba, Mahmoud are members

NBA backs creation of special courts for graft cases

Tunde Oyesina

Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC), yesterday, appointed a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Isa Ayo Salami as the Chairman of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO).

According to a statement by the Council’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, the decision was taken at the 82nd meeting of the Council held in Abuja.

Other members of the team are Justice Kashim Zannah (Chief Judge, Borno State); Justice P.O. Nnadi (Chief Judge, Imo State); Justice Marsahal Umukoro, (Chief Judge Delta State) and Justice M. L. Abimbola (Chief Judge, Oyo State).

Others are A.B Mahmoud (SAN), (President, Nigerian Bar Association); Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), J.B Daudu (SAN), Augustine Alegeh (SAN), Dr. Garba Tetengi (SAN), a member of NJC and Mrs. R.I Inga.

Also to be on the team is the representative, Non-Governmental Organisations; a representative, Ministry of Justice; representative of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

According to the NJC, the committee’s primary functions include; Regular monitoring and evaluation of proceedings at designated courts for financial and economic crimes nationwide.

The committee is also saddled with the responsibility of advising the Chief Justice of Nigeria on how to eliminate delay in the trial of alleged corruption cases.

Also, the committee is to give feedback to the Council on progress of cases in the designated courts, conduct background checks on judges selected for the designated courts; and evaluating the performance of the designated courts.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen had, in his speech at the Special Session of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to mark the commencement of the 2017/2018 Legal Year, emphasized on the concerns expressed by members of the public on the very slow speed with which corruption cases were being heard or determined by the court.

He had then directed all Heads of Courts to compile and forward to the Council, comprehensive lists of all corruption and financial crime cases being handled by their various courts.

He also directed them to designate in their various jurisdictions one or more courts, as Special Courts solely for the purpose of hearing and speedily determining corruption and financial crimes cases.

The Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal were equally directed to fix special date in each week for hearing and determining appeals from such cases.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday threw its weight behind the creation of a special court and designation of certain judges to handle corruption cases.

The National President of the Bar, A.B Mahmoud (SAN), who made the position of the Association known during the inauguration of a Committee on the Review of the NBA Constitution, added that the development has been the yearning of the Bar before now.

He, however, stated that creation of special court to try corruption cases will make room for expedient hearing of such cases.

Earlier, during the inauguration of the committee, Mahmoud expressed dismay over the leadership succession and electoral system used by the Association.

He noted the need to adopt a less expensive and advanced system in order to keep pace with best international practices.

“One of the areas that require total constitutional overhaul and which this Committee should pay close attention to is in respect of leadership succession in NBA, and our mode of electing NBA National Officers,” Mahmud stated.

The NBA President stated that after an extensive study of different models and best practices across diverse jurisdictions and countries, it has been concluded that no Bar Association or Law Society practices the existing NBA model of leadership succession and election of National Officers.

“Even amongst other professional Associations and Trade Unions in Nigeria like ICAN, Nigerian Medical Association, Nigerian Society of Engineers, they are far more advanced and in line with international best practices.

“The current NBA leadership succession and election model are expensive, primordial, obsolete, risky, and may throw up mediocrity,” Mahmud stated.

He maintained that the existing system does not ensure that the best candidate emerges, as it ensures the primacy of politics over professionalism.

