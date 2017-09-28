Kaduna, Malaysian firm sign MoU for $2.4bn biofuel factory

consortium of Malaysian companies, Bionas, and Kaduna State Government yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build a $2.4 billion bio-mass biofuel factory and $137 million waste-to-wealth factory in Zaria in Kaduna State. Group Chief Executive Officer of the consortium, Mrs. Zurina Amnan, said Bionas would allocate 10,000 hectares of land in cultivating Jathropa in five different locations for the production of biomass and bio-fuel.

She also spoke of plans by the consortium to invest in waste-to-energy plant, where 1,000 pounds of garbage would be processed daily to produce 258mw of electricity to serve 96, 000 houses without any waste or pollution.

According to her, the duration for the comple- tion of two projects would be between 18 months and two years, using the latest technology. He said: “Bionas is a consortium of companies that uses latest technology in producing biomass and bio-fuel from Jathropa.

Bionas is the world’s largest biomass producers using jathropa. Bionas is based in 52 countries across the world, it is made up of six companies in China and 21 companies in Malaysia with 30 years of experience in build, operate and transfer (BOT) system. We have developers, investors and builders who can build a house in eight hours using eight workers.

“The MoU is a deal to implement five blocks of jathropa farm involving 50,000 hectares in five locations worth $2.4 billion to provide employment for 38,750 people. We will build 15,635 well-furnished houses for the workers with hospitals, schools, roads and other infrastructure. It will be a new town.

“We will implement and invest waste to energy plant of 1,000 pound of garbage in Zaria at $137 million; we will produce 258mw of electricity that can serve 96,000 houses without waste. After implementing the Kaduna project, we hope we can extend it to all states in Nigeria.

We hope Kaduna will be the new green city in Nigeria and biomass headquarter, we have our factory ready in Zaria,” she said.

However, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who signed the MOU on behalf of Kaduna State, said some few months ago the state government signed a MoU with BATC on two development projects; jathropa and wealth to waste.

He said: “I am aware that you have incorporated a Nigerian company, you have brought financial and technical capacity to implement the project, while the state government create enabling environment.

“We will do our bit to ensure you have the land and I am told by KADIPA that the land is available, we are only waiting for this day to sign the MoU. For the waste to wealth project, the company is investing $137 million, all will be private investment and the state government will provide the land. The project will create jobs for our youths in Kaduna State.”

