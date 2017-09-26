Kaduna to renovate 457 public schools

Baba Negedu

KADUNA

Kaduna State Government yesterday said it had awarded contracts for the rehabilitation of 457 primary and secondary schools under its Education Emergency Intervention Programme.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Andrew Nok disclosed this during distribution of 250 chairs to Government Girls’ Secondary School, Tudun Nupawa in Kaduna.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Adamu Mansur, the Commissioner said 360 schools had so far been renovated, while others were at various stages of completion.

Nok said the emergency intervention had become necessary in order to improve the teaching and learning environment in schools for better output in the state.

The commissioner said the state government was committed to improving the quality of teaching and learning in public schools to enable them to compete favourably with private schools in the state.

According him, over 90,000 chairs had already been distributed to several schools across the state.

He said: “When the current administration took over the governance of the state, our schools were in state of dilapidation with students sitting on bare floors and on windows, while laboratories were without equipment and reagents.

“To address the problems, the government embarked on renovation, re-construction and equippment of public schools with necessary facilities.

“Therefore, distribution of chairs will continue until all public schools in the state are well-equipped to provide quality teaching and learning in our schools.”

He said the state government had awarded contracts for the supply of 256,182 units of chairs, adding that 167,982 chairs would be distributed to primary schools, while the remaining 18,200 would be distributed to secondary schools.

Responding, the Principal of the school, Hajiya Sakinatu Aliyu, commended the state government for the gesture, adding that “with these chairs, many of our students will no longer sit on the ground.”

