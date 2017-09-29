Kashamu: Fayose is a joker

Senator Buruji Kashamu (PDP, Ogun East), yesterday, tongue-lashed Governor Ayodele Fayose, for launching his 2019 presidential campaign in Abuja, describing him as a joker and number one destroyer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Kashamu said that Fayose was only showing Nigerians how unreliable he was and not bidding for any presidential position come 2019.

“He is a confusionist and number one destroyer of the party because how on earth would somebody who agreed with other party chieftains that the presidential ticket of the party for 2019 should be zoned to the North, now turn around to start campaigning for the same ticket as a Southerner and particularly as a South- Westerner to the detriment of the National Chairmanship ticket of the party already zoned to the area.

“Lovers of our great party and politically minded Nigerians generally, should, by this action of Fayose, see him as the number one destroyer of the party and the most cantankerous politician in the polity who can, at any time abuse, anybody and go against agreed plans at any time.

“I believe everybody knows that he is going nowhere come 2019, but just exercising his right in a funny way as a joker,” he said. The senator also slammed the National Working Committee of the party under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi for issuing him query unreasonably. According to him, Makarfi wants to corner the 2019 presidential ticket of the party and surreptitiously moving to ease out those whom he feels can challenge him through unreasonable query issued to me.

“In fact, the December convention of the party may not hold due to Makarfi’s ambition. He is a chameleon pretending to have the interest of the party at heart, but secretly executing his own personal agenda,” he stated.

Like this: Like Loading...