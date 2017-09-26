Kenya Airways’ Nigerian workers to down tools

Wole Shadare

Kenya Airways may be shut any moment from now, following the insertion of ‘performance-based leave’ clause for its Nigerian staff.

The airline, in its new policy for Nigerian workers, said that payment of leave for the staff would be based on their performance on the job while workers would not be entitled to leave allowance during public holidays, which is a reverse from the present policy.

With the new policy, rather than the 100 per cent leave allowances workers are entitled to, they would now be paid between 10 and 100 per cent, depending on the recommendation of the Human Resources Managers of the airline in the country and Kenya.

Apart from this, the workers and their union leaders also alleged that all previous agreements reached with the management of the airline in Lagos were cancelled by its management in its headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

The new policy of the airline has, however, angered the workers and industry unions who said the policy was against the Nigerian labour laws and issued the airline a 14-day ultimatum to address the issue.

One of the leading unions, the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), has petitioned the management of the airline over what it described as obnoxious law, stressing that it would not allow it to stand.

The petitioner also copied the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Minister of State for Aviation, Commissioner of Police, Airport Command and Director, State Security Services.

A petition dated September 11, 2017 with the reference numberNUATE.GS/CM.KA/ENP/0015-17, signed by the General Secretary of NUATE, Mr. Olayinka Abioye and made available to our correspondent, said that despite the lucrativeness of the Nigerian route to the airline, the country’s staff working with the airline were treated as slaves.

According to the petition, Kenya Airways earned over N10 billion between April 2015/2016 to March 2017, out of which the entire total staff cost for the airline was a mere 1.7 per cent.

It warned that failure of the airline to address all the issues raised within 14 days, the union would not hesitate to cripple the airline’s operations in Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...