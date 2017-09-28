Kenya’s presidential election and nullification

The East African protectorate was established in 1895 by the British Empire with effect from 1920. It was known as Kenya Colony. In 1964, the Independent Republic of Kenya was established. It was governed by the Kenyan African National Union (KANU) which was an alliance led by Jomo Kenyatta. Independent Republic of Kenya was established.

It was governed led by Jomo Kenyatta from 1963–1978. The KANU was a de facto one party state, made up Bantu, Nilo-Saharan and Afro- Asiatic multi ethnic groups. Jomo Kenyatta was succeeded by Daniel Arap Moi who governed until 2002. In 1991, Arap Moi restored a multi party system. In 1992 and 1997, Moi won presidential elections which were downplayed by political killings on both sides of the divide.

In 1990, there was ample evidence that Arap Moil himself was involved in the practice of political oppression and torture, which had been overlooked by the Western Nations as necessary evils in a deliberate attempt to curb the spread of communism in Africa and elsewhere. However, Moi was constitutionally barred from running in the 2002 election.

The said election was won by Mwai Kibaki In 2017, there were two major presidential candidates including one Independent candidate. According to the electoral result, Uhuru Kenyatta won 8,218,043 votes while Raila Odinga was credited with 6,817,245 of the total votes cast. Odinga, who was not satisfied with the election result, challenged it in court. However, the August 8 presidential election result was annulled by the Supreme Court of Kenya. Justice David Maraga, the Chief Justice of Kenya, in a lead judgement, declared the result “invalid, null and void”.

The judgement also lambasted the foreign observers who saw nothing wrong with the conduct of the massively rigged election. With this Supreme Court verdict, Raila Odinga was vindicated. Uhuru Kenyatta known as the “digital President” will have to readjust to a fresh campaign only weeks after his re-election was invalidated.

The judgement was also of the opinion that the election result was a “computer-generated” winner. President Uhuru Kenyatta and his party have disagreed with the Supreme Court judgement, but accepted to abide by it in the fundamental interest of the Kenyan judiciary and the rule of law. It is painful to observe that a completed presidential poll and result could be so annulled because it has never happened in the African continent and the third world nation states. It is first of its kind in Africa and perhaps on the globe. It is not an indication that the truth cannot be said.

A school of thought is however of the comfortable opinion that Kenya’s Supreme Court judgement will be an eye opener to election riggers anywhere in the world. On whether it will act as a bad precedent or not, Kenya Supreme Court has taken the lead. Quiet in support of the majority verdict of the Supreme court, there were no reported cases of destructive protest by the people, an indication that the citizens were probably fed-up with the government of Uhuru Kenyatta.

The people of Kenya were noted for violent revolts against the British Colony. The Mau Mau Movement, a nationalist armed peasant revolt was a clear example of how Kenyans would never accept the manipulation of any injustice due to the fact that the people are conscious and enlightened enough with the propensity to resist naked oppression If the Mau Mau revolution could resist the British imperialism at the time, it is doubtful if the people would accept the result of a massively rigged presidential election.

The Mau Mau rebellion which was fought with clinical precision obviously taught the British colonist a bitter lesson and as a result embarked on some political and economic reforms in an attempt to address the poverty and the oppressive nature of the Kenyan people. The scenario in Kenya cannot be compared with Nigeria. Right from 1979, there had been situations where presidential results had been challenged up to the Supreme Court.

Evidence abound that no one had been annulled by the apex court of the land. For instance, the legendary Chief Obafemi Awolowo of blessed memory, challenged the result which declared Alhaji Shehu Shagari winner in the 1979 election. The result was further authenticated by the Supreme Court in favour of Shehu Shagari.

General Muhammadu Buhari challenged his presidential results without success for up to three times before he won the 2015 election. Dr. Jonathan Goodluck, an acclaimed statesman and a gentleman in politics, accepted the 2015 presidential election result without going to challenge it in court. In Nigeria, any attempt to invalidate such a result might throw the country into serious crisis.

If, for instance, a Northern presidential candidate was declared winner by the electoral body and later upturned by the Supreme Court, the protests and destructions in the North would be massive. No matter from which perspective, Kenya has set precedent for others to emulate in Africa. It will also dissuade incumbent African Presidents from the conscious rigging of elections, especially the serial thumb printing of ballot paper and the usage of under-aged to rig election. Let me add that Nigeria past elections were directly on the same page of rigging with Kenya.

