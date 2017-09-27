Kicking polio out of communities

As one of her key focus and as a humanitarian international body, Rotary Club has continued to be the leading voice in the advocacy eradication of polio.

Recently, the Rotary Club of Mushin Golden, District 9110, Nigeria under the leadership of Rotarian Ayoade Adeyemi, the club president, stormed communities of Lagos for the campaign to end polio tagged: “Ride Polio Out of Naija”. It was a captivating experience for Lagosians as large numbers of Rotarians and power bikers stormed the National Stadium gate and Idi Araba communities where members of the northern indigenes in the area received them with a mammoth crowd.

According to the Rotarian president Ayoade, “this project is targeted at achieving three points which are; Polio immunization awareness, Donation of Gift items and Membership Awareness Drive within the communities.” We specifically, choose this area because of the poverty rate and rural nature of Idi Araba, no matter the resident here; we’re all Nigerians and must be care for and live healthy.

The Town Storming -Ride Polio Out of Naija was flagged off by the District Governor, Rotarian Dr. Adewale Ogunbadejo at National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

After the district Governor’s address, the exercise started from Stadium round Mushin environment and end at Idi Arab for the day activities. The Hausa leader who received the team at Idi Araba, pledged support for the event particularly, immunization of their wards when it will eventually take off.

“There is nothing more important that touching lives and making impact in the community. Rotary gives you the opportunity to do so consistently” were the additional words of Mr. Ayoade Adeyemi.

Last weekend was an eventful evening of recognition and celebration of selfless service to humanity as the Rotary club of Gbagada South, RI District 9110 Nigeria in Lagos had three programmes rolled out into one, all in the continual bid to contribute to a community in need of philanthropy.

The memory evening of colors was the official Investiture ceremony of Rotarian Ademola Olutusin as the fifteen (15th) President and Induction of 2017-2018 Board of Directors of the Club.

Also, it was an opportunity to launch the club’s N10 M Star projects which had in attendance HRM Oba Isiaka Balogun (Oba of Ketu, Kosofe local government), his Wife, Evang. Dr. Deborah, Rotarian Patrick Ikheloa (Immediate Past District Governor), District Governor, Dr. Adewale Ogunbadejo, Chief Alani Opaleye, Prince Dehinde Thomas (USA) as Chief Launcher.

The guest speaker at the occasion, Dr. Surajudeen Mudasiru, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science, Lagos State University, Mudasiru said: “Our minds should be bothered on how to stop corruption and the killings of Christian and Muslims in order to foster national integration and development.

He pointed on the need to explore the potential of the youth for social economy development rather than engaging them as tools for violence. He said, “Our youths are endowed with great potentials if well harnessed can turn the fortune of this nation economy for good”.

The installation ceremony was conducted by District Governor Nominee, Dr. Jide Akeredolu and assisted by past president, Rotarian Saheed Rasheed. Shortly before the installation, Akeredolu said, “The Installation of President is an annual event for funds raising to solicit funds towards execution of humanitarian projects.

Speaking after his investiture, Olutusin said, ‘The Rotary Club of Gbagada South (The Club of reality) has been in existence over fourteen (14) years and has been able to undertake various humanitarian services and projects that improve the lives of people in the community and its environment. We’ve disbursed micro credit loan to Akere night market men and women in Ifako, Gbagada, gave out three (3) pepper mill-machines to three widows, donated Library building to a primary school, donated two (2) Infant Incubators to Gbaagada General hospital, donation of medical disposables and equipment to Oworoshoki health centre, bole holes and health related materials Agboyi/Ketu.

The Star project for the club is the renovation of a block of six (6) class rooms of dilapidated Lagos state Mainland local primary school, Fadeyi.

Mr. Saheed Rasheed and Abiodun Akigbade lauded the Prowess of the pace setters president, Ademola Olutusin, They believed he has what it takes to lead the club to greater successes in the coming months going by his wealth of experience and exposure in Rotary club.

