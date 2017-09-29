Kids as human bombs

On August 22, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) made a startling revelation that 83 kids had so far been used in 2017 as human bombs by Boko Haram in North-East Nigeria. This is a scary discovery.

Fuelling this situation is the insurgency in that part of the country, especially Borno State and it has left in its wake a humanitarian crisis of huge dimension. Millions have been displaced from their homes with UNICEF placing the figure at 1.7 million people who have had to flee their homes or have been forced out as a result of bombings and destruction by the insurgents.

This large figure of displaced people, many of whom are homeless children, readily provide an army of recruits for Boko Haram to continue to carry out their dastardly act, given that their original ability to cause mayhem had largely been reduced.

UNICEF noted: “Since January 1, 2017, 83 children have been used as ‘human bombs,’ 55 were girls, most often under 15 years old; 27 were boys and one was a baby strapped to a girl. The sex of the baby used in the explosion was impossible to determine.

“UNICEF is extremely concerned about an appalling increase in the cruel and calculated use of children, especially girls, as ‘human bombs’ in North-East Nigeria. Children have been used repeatedly in this way in the last few years and so far this year, the number of children used is already four times higher than it was for all of last year.

“The use of children in this way is an atrocity. Children used as ‘human bombs’ are, above all, victims, not perpetrators. The armed group, commonly known as Boko Haram, has sometimes, but not always, claimed responsibility for these attacks, which target the civilian population.”

Naturally, the displacement of such a large number of people leads to a humanitarian crisis. Issues of accommodating such already traumatised people, of feeding and related matters necessarily crop up. There has been acute shortage of food and the resultant malnutrition, a devastating combination for children who, in the main, bear the brunt of such crisis. Indeed, about 450,000 children are currently at risk of severe malnutrition in the region.

We cannot emphasise enough the need by the Federal Government to quickly intervene to stop what is shaping up to be a calamity waiting to happen. Any outbreak of epidemic in such closely packed camps where the internally displaced persons (IDPs) are housed will be devastating to say the least. Therefore, the issue of hygiene must be top priority. It is crucial if outbreaks of diseases are going to be prevented.

The Federal Government, also recently, stated that it has so far spent over N4 billion in the on-going humanitarian crisis in the North-East. The amount, according to government, was used in purchasing relief materials, including drugs and medical consumables, hospital equipment, capacity building and deployment of volunteer health workers.

Government said it had adopted a two-pronged approach to provide basic medical services to the affected population and strengthen the pillars of the health system with a Rapid Response Team. The team has the responsibility of developing a six-month health and nutritional plan in Borno in order to address the rapid decline in health and nutritional indices in the state.

While we note and commend these moves, efforts must be intensified to see that food is not an issue at all. The least to be done for displaced people is that they are not allowed to go hungry. We hasten to add, however, that whatever provisions are made for the IDPs must get to them. It would amount to terrible disservice for supplies meant for traumatised people in camps to be diverted by unscrupulous officials. The related issue of proper hygiene cannot also be overemphasised.

The fight to stop the use of kids as human bombs will not record significant success if parents or those charged with watching over these children are not fully involved. Parents, in this kind of situation, already have so much on their hands and may not be in a position to provide the needed guidance for their children, but effort must be made to impress on them the need to keep watchful eyes over the kids so that they do not become handy tools for insurgents.

It won’t also be out of place to suggest that children in IDPs camps are sent to school to engage them fully and reduce considerably their chances of falling prey to Boko Haram recruiters. Such schools can be brought close to the children in the camps to make access easy.

Finally, children who have been held by Boko Haram need to be smoothly reintegrated into the society. In this regard, the provision of psychosocial and social counselling to such traumatised kids is an option to consider.

