King’s College old boys secure freedom for 30 prisoners, donate to school

Some 30 inmates of the Medium Security Prison, Kirikiri, Apapa, La gos, who were remanded between August 29 and 31 for various offences including street trading, illegal refuse dumping, breach of peace, among others, have re g ained their freedom.

Thanks to the intervention of the 1997 set of King’s College Old Boys Association (KCOBA), that facilitated their freedom.

The inmates including Nasiru Mohammed, Ibrahim Dada, Nwaigbo Iyke, Obama Mike, among others, had been remanded at the prison for a two-month sentence following their failure to pay the N10,000 option of fine.

But, as part of activities marking the 20th anniversary of their graduation from the school, the old students embarked on community services such as visits to the prison, hospitals and renovation and equipment of some classrooms in their alma mater, among other commemorative projects.

Apart from securing fr eed om for the inmates, the association also facilitated the support of the Lagos State Cricket Association for the construction of a new cricket pitch in the school as well as the donation of equipment and kits to the school.

At a dinner, which took place at the school’s hall, and which was to round off the week-long celebration, the pro tem Chairman of the association, Mr. Akin Rotimi, said in appreciation of the school’s contribution to their progress in life, the set has renovated and equipped a model classroom at the school with smart boards and inverters for back-up power supply.

Rotimi also commended one of them and the incumbent Chair man of Lagos State Cricket Association, Mr. Kofi Sagoe, for facilitating the donation of the cricket pitch and the donation of kit.

He said: “In addition, a cricket coach has been engaged to train the boys twice a week. For this we are grateful to KCOBA Kofi Sagoe for aligning with our vision and making this happen.

“Also, in collaboration with a non-profit organisation, the Angle Project – we have finalised the paperwork and met the financial bail conditions to secure the release of 30 prisoners needlessly incarcerated. We are also embarking on a hospital visit to secure the release of a number of patients, who are now well, but held because of their inability to pay their hospital bills.”

Meanwhile, at the dinner, which was attended by prominent old boys of the school including the co-Founder of the popular Eko Hospital, Dr. Sunny Kuku; Nonagenarian Pa Adeniran, among others, had the former Federal Commissioner of Works, Alhaji Femi Okunnu, also an old boy, as keynote speaker.

Addressing the audience, Okunnu commended them for keeping the flag flying, saying the best form of investment is that done to improve education quality.

The for mer President of the school’s old students’ association, called on governmen t, private investors, parents and old students to come together to reclaim the nation’s lost glory in the education sector.

He clamoured for restructuring in terms of revenue sharing formula and the creation and administration of local government to empower the other tiers of gover nment to carry out their functions as stipulated in the constitution, saying the current structure is not only unsuitable but also unfair to the states.

The high point of the programme was the presentation of award to some of their teachers, who taught them while they were in school.

