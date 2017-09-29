Kogi NLC decries disparity in workers’ salaries

As industrial actions continue to loom large in the various sectors of the economy, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has revealed the prevailing situation in Kogi state where state workers are forced to contend with disparity in payment of salaries.

The NLC in a statement said: “We have three categories of workers in Kogi. We have 40 per cent that are being paid up to date, we have 25 per cent that have not been paid between eight and 16 months and another 25 per cent that have not been paid between eight and 21 months. In all, the sectors, they have categorised the workers into three categories.”

This is coming on the heels of revelation by NLC that the diversion of bailout funds and budget support facility granted by the Federal Government to pay workers’ salaries, pensions, gratuity and severance packages has been responsible for the stockpile of unpaid salaries.

Amid the disorder, NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have directed workers in the state to vacate their duty posts indefinitely until otherwise stated, which they have duly complied with, as all the government establishments, offices, facilities and institutions have been shut down by workers in the ongoing strike in the state.

However, the state government has responded through the Director General, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Kingsley Fanwo, that the disparity or delay in the payment of salaries has been due to the screening exercise the state is painstakingly carrying out to checkmate the incidence of ghost workers; a situation where unknown persons fraudulently collect salary through multiple registrations.

New Telegraph gathered that the situation some workers in the state are facing right now is nothing to write home about, as many of them have become impoverished as a result of unpaid salary.

