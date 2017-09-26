Kogi West: Melaye evades INEC recall service

Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West senatorial zone, yesterday frustrated the attempt by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to serve him with the recall notice‎ in accordance with the court order.

Legal officials from the commission were at the National Assembly to serve him the notice, which included heaps of verified signatures arranged according to local government areas.



The INEC officials arrived the Senate wing of the National Assembly about 11 am just as the lawmakers who resumed from their two months holidays, went into a closed-door session.

They, however, met Senator Melaye’s Suite No 2.13 office under lock and key but they opted to wait.

The bailiff, identified as Nura Mohammed in company of other staff of the commission and INEC correspondents, moved to the Senate chambers and mounted sentry for the senator.

They then spread themselves in different strategic locations to lay “ambush” for him.

An INEC official who does not want his name in print, said they have a specific instruction to deliver the notice directly to Melaye.

The Senator who later emerged from the Chambers around 1. 56 pm dressed in ash coloured suit was sighted walking briskly away after given instructions to his aides and was immediately followed by Nura Mohammed who was armed with the document.

Mohammed had merely introduced himself as an official of the court when Senator Melaye entered his already stationed vehicle and zoomed off.

Melaye had told journalists on Monday that he was not prepared to make himself available to INEC for service, arguing that the period of 90 days given to the commission to conduct the exercise has elapsed.

