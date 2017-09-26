Kwara, Kebbi, Sokoto, others kick against state creation, back power devolution

Biodun Oyeleye and Ahmed Idris

The people of Kwara and Niger States yesterday demanded devolution of powers and local government autonomy, but vehemently rejected the idea of creating new states or merger of existing ones in a possible review of the current federal structure.

Kwara specifically insisted that if there were to be any merger of states, it must not affect its current status.

However, the minority people of Okun in Kogi State, have requested to be merged with their kith and kin in the South-West geo-political zones of the country.

The two states, in their separate memoranda to the All Progressive Congress (APC) Committee on True Federalism, which sat in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, also proposed a new revenue sharing formula for the federation as well as the control of the exploration of mineral resources by states.

Meanwhile, Niger State, through the state Chairman of the APC, recommended 24.7 per cent for the Federal Government, 48.8 per cent for states and 26.5 per cent for local government areas.

The Chairman of APC in Niger State, Alhaji Jubril Imam lamented that while the Federal Government is currently taking over 50 per cent allocation, the states account for over 200 times the number of civil servants being paid by the Federal Government.

The Niger APC also recommended that federal legislators should be paid only sitting allowance, while his counterpart from Kwara State, Alhaji Ishola Balogun-Fulani expressed the confidence of the party and the state in one indivisible Nigeria.

Similarly, Kebbi State Government and its counterparts in Sokoto and Zamfara States yesterday kicked against states creation, and restated their support for power devolution, as well as abolition of Presidential System to be replaced with bicameral legislature.

The state Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Attairu Maccido, who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting of the leadership of the party, which was attended by the state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, government officials on the proposed restructuring forum bill held in Sokoto State.

Maccido noted that they would kick against states creation and independent candidate, stressing that Kebbi State should support abolition of Presidential System of government and support bicameral legislature.

He argued that creations of additional states would aggravate political tension in the country, saying that power sharing should be support to ensure fairness and justice in the country.

Earlier, Governor Bagudu while enlighten the stakeholders on derivation, power devolution, resources control and land tenure system, noted that if the state had to support resources control or derivation, the issue of land tenure system should be properly addressed.

The governor added that stakeholders should deliberate on resources control, land tenure system and derivation principle issues, among others, so that Kebbi State could present a common paper at the Sokoto meeting that would benefits the entire people of the state.

As at the time of filling this story, the stakeholders meeting was still ongoing at the Presidential Lodge, Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Governor of Osum State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who is a member of the committee, headed by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai had justified the public debate, but asked Nigerians to be patient in their anticipation of the outcome of the committee’s work.

He said after the proposed six-month debate, the committee would still have to submit its report to the leadership of the party from where it would go to the Presidency, where a decision would be reached on how to handle it.

