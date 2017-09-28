Ladoja to Ajimobi: Your govt behind Olubadan shooting

…as court orders substituted service on Ajimobi, others

Sola Adeyemo

Ibadan

Former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, yesterday said that some bystanders who witnessed attack by gunmen at the Olubadan’s palace on Monday were able to identify the vehicle and some of the hoodlums who carried out the dastardly act.

According to a release signed by his Media Assistant, Lanre Latinwo, some of the hoodlums included “an aide of one of the High Chiefs that were purportedly made Obas recently. The High Chief was a signatory to the letter purportedly written by the so-called ‘Oba-in-Council’ against the Olubadan.

‘The incident with the information about the identified attackers has been reported to the security agencies for action. We call on all security agencies to ensure special protection for the Olubadan at this critical period”, the statement reads.

Ladoja, however, described the State government’s allegation that linked him to the gunmen attack as a result of his preparation for 2019 elections as an attempt to divert the attention of security agencies from smoking out those behind the attack.

The statement reads: “Based on the letter, the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, on behalf of the Commissioner in charge, wrote another letter, threatening the Olubadan of grave consequences should the installation be held as scheduled. Not satisfied with a fake delivery record of the letter, they went with Operation Burst security team of soldiers and mobile policemen, all fully armed to the teeth, to paste the letter on the wall of the palace.

Meanwhile, following inability of the court’s bailiff to serve court processes on the newly installed 21 Obas in Ibadanland since September 18, an Oyo State High Court Judge, Justice Olajumoke Aiki, yesterday granted an application by the Olubadan on Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, for an order of substituted service of court processes on them.

The application was granted after the lead counsel to Olubadan, Alhaji Niyi Ajewole, moved an application and informed the court that the bailiff had found it impossible to serve the 21 defendants.

Olubadan had approached the court seeking nullification of the August 27 installation of the eight High Chiefs and 13 Baales by Ajimobi after the recommendation of the Justice Boade Akintunde review panel was received regarding the Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

