Lagos brings back Netball for Independence

The game of netball will take centre stage on the 57th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence with Nigeria’s leading netball club, BNB, hosting visiting Accra Golden Maidens of Ghana in the first of a two-legged home and away series between both countries.

The event being organised by the Lagos State Sports Commission and BNB (Bringing Netball Back) is part of designs to create awareness for the sport as well as option variety and more opportunity for women in sports.

The 25-man delegate from Ghana will be led by the President of Ghana Netball Federation, Rev Emmanuel Nikoi, and his Vice, Johannes Prah. The President of BNB, Abimbola Smith, is particularly delighted at the prospect of the club’s first International match. While Nigeria plays host on October 1 at the Molade Okoya- Thomas Indoor Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, for the first meet, Ghana is expected to take its turn on October 6 next year when Nigeria goes over.

