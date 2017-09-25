Lagos’ Chief Imam, Akinola, dies, Ambode mourns

The Chief Imam of Lagos, Alhaji Garuba Ibrahim Akinola, is dead. He was aged 79. As at the time of filling this report, circumstances surrounding the death of the Lagos’ foremost cleric were still sketchy as none of the family members was ready to make a formal statement on the death of their patriarch. Sources, who confided in New Telegraph said that Imam Akinola died of undisclosed ailment at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital at about 5pm, where he was being taken care of before he passed on. He will be buried according to Islamic rite on Monday noon.

New Telegraph gathered that the highly revered cleric once worked with the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company before he was appointed the Chief Imam of Lagos. He was regarded as one of the respected clerics by politicians in the state and successive governments. Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday expressed sadness over the death of Akinola. He said: “It is with deep sense of great loss but total submission to the will of God that I note the demise of the Chief Imam of our dear state, Alhaji Garuba Akinola.

He was indeed a respected cleric who was always mindful of his integrity and used his sermons to engineer positive changes in the behaviour and character of his followers. “He was a devout Muslim, humanist and bridge builder and would be remembered for his fairness, boldness and thought-provoking sermons.”

Ambode, while commiserating with the family of the late cleric, urged them to take solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life and contributed immensely to the peaceful coexistence in the State until his demise. “On behalf of my family and the people of Lagos State, I like to specially commiserate with the immediate family of the deceased and the Muslim Community for this great irreparable loss,” the Governor said.

