Lagos govt: Awo’s statue a piece of artwork, not photograph

The Lagos State Government yesterday clarified insinuations in some quarters over the recently unveiled new statue of late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, claiming that: “It was a piece of artwork expressing the artist’s impression of the national leader and not a photograph.”

While stating that it can be subjected to different interpretations, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Adebimpe Akinsola, who made the clarification, said many sculptures have been made to illustrate the other essence of the late sage.

She said the ones that portray him as a ‘dogged fighter’ standing with his popular victory sign was one, while the new bust, depicting him in an entirely new mode, simply alludes to his multi dimensional standing.

“The reality is that Chief Awolowo was a colossus who cannot be stereotyped. Stereotyping such a highly intriguing personality only exposes the lack of depth of the totality of what the late sage represents,” she said. She stated further that great men all over the world, such as Abraham Lincoln, whose statue was sculpted by Daniel Chester French (1850–1931) and carved by Piccirilli Brother, have been depicted in a sitting position.

Akinsola said rather than concentrating more on the artistic depiction of the Awolowo bust, what should be considered is the desire of the state government to inspire the unborn generations about his legacies.

The special adviser, who is also the acting commissioner of tourism, added that immortalising heroes was surely one way of spurring present and future generation of Nigerians to effectively connect with our past with a view to committing them to the vision and ideals of our founding fathers. She explained that the state government unveiled the new statue to celebrate the late sage who has a larger than life image, and whose shoes till date have is yet to be filled.

Meanwhile, the Awolowo family has applauded the statue and commended the Lagos State Government for the honour done to the family. In his reaction, Mr. Segun Awolowo (Jnr), declared: “I love the statue and I think Hamza (the sculptor) did justice to his memory.

“As for the large boot, I believe the symbolism is that his shoes are still too big to fill after all this while,” he said. Similarly, the Director, African Study Centre, Rhodes Professor of Race Relations, African Studies Centre, Oxford University, Wale Adebanwi, said: “As an Awo scholar, particularly one who has written about the politics of Awo statues, I find the statue unveiled by the Governor and his statement during the unveiling very significant.

“In an age in which most of our key players pay lip service to Awo’s ideals as well as the symbolism around his life and service, it is refreshing to find someone in such a critical position as the Governor who not only exemplifies Awo’s commitment to public good, but also recognizes the value of symbolic memory”.

