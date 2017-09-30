Lagos insists schools must have Guidance and Counselling teachers

The Lagos State Government has insisted that all secondary schools in the state, including those that are privately owned, must have at least a teacher, who is specialised in Guidance and Counselling, saying their relevance to the school system in terms of choice of subjects, career guide and mentoring cannot be over-emphasised.

Speaking on the sideline of a workshop organised by the state’s Ministry of Education for teachers of Guidance and Counselling across the state, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Adesina Odeyemi, said part of poor performance of students in external examinations has been traced to poor subject combination and wrong choices of departments by students.

At the workshop, which was themed: “Relevance of Subject Selection in Secondary Schools,” and held at the State’s Universal Basic Education Hall, Maryland, Odeyemi, advocated collaboration between the teachers and parents whenever career-related decisions are to be taken for the children.

Odeyemi said the state had been engaging the private school owners to understand the importance of the Guidance and Counsellors in schools and that very soon, the monitors will be visiting schools to see to the level of compliance in schools.

