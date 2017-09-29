Lagos to residents: Expose criminal elements in your communities

Board Chairman of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, DIG Israel Ajao (rtd) has appealed to resident in the state to expose people with questionable characters in their communities, describing the task of ensuring security of lives and property was a collective responsibility.

The retired DIG reiterated the need for members of the public to support officials of the Corps with credible intelligence information that would aid in the arrest of criminally-minded individuals across the state, maintaining that the success of officers of the Corps was heavily dependent on a tripartite collaboration among Lagosians , the police and LNSC. Speaking at Emergency Preparedness Summit held in Lagos Ajao said that there existed strong synergy between LNSC and the State Police Command such that intelligence procured by the Corps was shared with the police for Covert Operations while Corps Officers would embark on joint patrols with the police and other security agencies for crime prevention and detection duties.

The Chairman added that the Corps officers had been trained in the art of beat patrols, mediation in disputes and ensuring harmony in the Neighbourhood in addition to regular advocacy and interactive sessions with relevant stakeholders so as to entrench the tenet of Community Policing in the Neighbourhood.

