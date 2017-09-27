Lagos warns property owners against govt’s ‘stop work’ seal

Worried by incessant building collapse arising from indiscriminate flouting of building regulations, the Lagos State Government yesterday said that any property owner who tampered with the “stop work” seal of government would pay N500, 000 and face serious sanction.

This was even as emergency responders yesterday vowed to unanimously intensify its synergy to respond, prevent and manage emergencies across the state, urging residents, property owners to do everything possible to prevent and mitigate disaster when they occur.

However, the state government through its agencies comprising the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos Building Control Agency, LASBCA, Lagos State Safety Commission and other Emergency agencies have called on property owners in the to embark on periodic integrity appraisal of their buildings to prevent frequent collapse of building in the state. Speaking at the 3rd Lagos State Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Summit, Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Oluseye Oladejo described the forum as an avenue for a reflection on the state’s preparedness towards managing emergencies and disasters in its territory and beyond. Oladejo described the theme of summit entitled “Promoting and Sustaining Integrated Response to Emergencies within the Golden Hour” as apt in view of the increasing rate of emergency incidences.

