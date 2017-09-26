LAUTECH: Not yet Uhuru Strike still in full force, workers’ unions insist

Despite the directive by the Governing Council led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof. Oladapo Afolabi, of the beleaguered Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State that the 27-year-old institution should resume academic and administrative activities, after several months of closure, there seems to be no end in sight o the crisis.

The university, jointly owned by the governments of Oyo and Osun States has been engulfed in deep crisis in the last nine years following joint ownership tussle between the two owner states, resulting to poor funding of the institution by the states.

Due to gross underfunding of the university established by Col. Sasaeniyan Oresanya, the then Military Administrator of the old Oyo State, comprising Oyo and Osun on April 23, 1990 the workers’ salary were not paid for several months, leading to the workers’ strike at various times in the last few years.

But, after several moves by the two owner states to end the protracted faceoff and following the resolve by the Governors of Oyo and Osun States, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and Rauf Aregbesola respectively to support the university with necessary funding, the Governing Council on September 14, approved the resumption of activities on the university campuses with effect from Friday, September 15. In the directive for the reopening of the ivory tower, the university Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Mr. Jacob Agboola, in a statement, said students of the university should return to campuses on Monday September 25, which was yesterday.

“Full academic activities, the details of which University Senate will announce, shall commence immediately after the October 1, Independence anniversary holiday,” the Registrar said, adding; “The Council thanked the Governors of Oyo and Osun States, Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola respectively for agreeing to support the university with necessary funds to enable the institution return to its normal work schedule and reinvigorate its latent capacities for accelerated and sustainable growth and development.”

Thus, the council appealed to students, staff and parents and the general public to demonstrate greater faith and dedication to well-being of the institution, promising better days ahead. But, before the ovation that greeted the Council’s directive subsided, the workers under their various unions, kicked against the resumption order and vowed not to return to work without the management addressing their demands, especially payment of their more than 12 months’ salary and other allowances.

This was as stakeholders including parents, have expressed dissatisfaction with the two owner states over the running and management of the university, querying why it has taken them to resolve the issues all along.

They said the university authorities should have met at least some of the contentious issues, such as the workers’ accumulated salary and arrears before announcing resumption of the institution. A non-academic staff, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Announcing the resumption of the institution and directing the students to return to campus, without putting the needs of the workers into consideration is foolhardy and apparent disregard to their well-being.

What the Council has done is like putting the cart before the horse.” According to the various workers’ unions on campus, comprising the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), theSeniorStaff Associationof NigerianUniversities (SSANU) and the Non-Academi Staff Union (NASU), which have been on strike, as a result of what they unions described as “glowing industrial disharmony” in the university, there is a snag in thedirectiveastheCouncilfailedtoaddress ormentionanythingconcerningtheirdemandsinlinewithresolutionof thecrisis.

The workers on August 20, last year, embarked on an indefinite strike, which was only suspended on February 13, after seven months. But, piqued by the failure of the university authorities to address the workers’ needs, through enhanced welfare in order to restore sanity to the system, the workers’ unions again for the umpteenth time, called their members out of work on May 13, this year, thereby crippling both academic and administrative activities on campuses till now.

Lamenting the development, one of the workers, who did not want his name in print, described the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration as wicked and highly insensitive to the plight of the workers, students and the overall development of the university as an entity.

He said: “No fewer than 23 members of staff have so far died as a result lack of salary, because some of them who were on drug had no money to buy such thereby compounding their illness, which led to their untimely death. “Apartfromthis, manyof ushavesold their cars to feed and meet family needs, since we have not been paid for over one year.

This is unheardof, wickedandhigh insensitivity of a government that pride itself to be lover of education.” Meanwhile, ASUU had in a statement issued on September 21, entitled: LAUTECH – We are not resuming yet – ASUU,” following the failure of Monday meeting with the university management to end the prolonged strike to reach a truce vowed not to return to work as either directed or expected.

According to the Zonal Coordinator of Ibadan Zone of ASUU, Dr. Ade Adejumo, the lecturers were yet to receive six months’ salary arrears promised by the two owner states governments as part of their conditions set for resumption.

He said: “Nothing has been offered to us and we are still where we were when we started the action,” even as the union, which outright denounced the directive of the council, vowed that “the strike is still in full force.”

To enforce their threat not to return to work, the ASUU cautioned parents against sending their children and wards back to school, saying: “Do not allow the government to deceive you into sending your children back to school, as no academic activities would take place as the union would not return to class without implementation of our demands.” The management, New Telegraph gathered had invited the lecturers under their union for a meeting last Monday to discuss issues related to the reopening of the institution.

But, Adejumo, however, explained that the meeting was productive as ASUU maintained its position regarding the strike, saying “we are not coming back.” Worried by what he described as “stiff posture” of the government and management to the workers’ demands, he said the union would no longer be open to dialogue unless their agitations, which he pointed out was beyond salary, are addressed.

“We need a sustainable way to run the university,” Adejumo added, even as the management hinted that the slight delay in reaching out to the union was inadvertent as it was occasioned by the pressure of work.

The age-long crisis rocking the university over the joint ownership of the institution and lack of funding by the two states, which had in the last few years taken negative tolls on the academic and administrative activities in the ivory tower, however, reached a crescendo when the students who have been out of school for over one year running, sometimes ago embarked on series of protests, even to the National Assembly to seek intervention of critical stakeholders to prevail on the university authorities to address the lecturers’ demands for them to return to classroom in order for them to complete their studies.

Following the workers and students’ agitation, the governors of the owner-states were said to have released N500 million to the university, which could only offset a month salary.

Meanwhile, the management claimed that the university would require more than N350 million monthly for the payment of the workers’ salary. As a way out of the persistent imbroglio between the two owner states given the alleged paucity of funds, a Visitation Panel was raised by the governments to audit the finances of the university with a view to determining the number of staff, income and expenditure and the level of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the institution.

For the crisis to be resolved once and for all, theChairmanof theASUU-LAUTECHchapter had on behalf of the union listed some conditions the two owner-state governments should meet before the lecturers would resume work. According to him, the government of the two states, who are the joint proprietors of the institution, should provide an agreeable plan of defraying the indebtedness of the outstanding N7.6 billion to the university; they should also issue a clear commitment to the settlement of arrears of sundry allowances accumulated over the years. “Salary is not the real issue. Our major demand bothers most on the funding of the institution.

The Internally Generated Revenue can never be a substitute to the funding of the university,” the union had said. This was as the union argued that the government had only paid N500 million out of the N7.6 billion outstanding arrears of salary owed the workers.

As part of moves to look at the crisis and to take a holistic approach, the government, which spoke of the need to audit the account of the university in terms of manpower and finances, tracing the problem at the institution to systemic lapses as something was wrong with the system.

Thus the Visitation Panel was tasked with a proviso that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the institution should to be jerked up. Towards this end, the services of KGMP was engaged to carry out a forensic audit of the institution with a three-week mandate to report back to the government, but which was alleged that some people prevented the KGMP from getting access to the institution to carry out its assigned duty.

Meanwhile, stakeholders have pleaded with the striking workers to return to work in the interest of the students, while insisting that the two owner-states should as matter of priority harmonise their differences, whatever they may be, in the management and funding of the university so as to breathe life back to the institution that is supposed to be a bidding cord for the two states.

Like this: Like Loading...